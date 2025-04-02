Former world No 4 Tim Henman has revealed he is “intrigued” to find out what the future holds for Emma Raducanu in her player-coach relationship with Mark Petchey.

Raducanu made a return to form at the 2025 Miami Open as she earned four successive wins at a WTA Tour event for the first time since her stunning US Open title win in 2021.

The Brit registered the third top 10 win of her career against Emma Navarro at the WTA 1000 event, while she also dismantled Amanda Anisimova — a WTA 1000 champion in Doha — in February.

Prior to her campaign in Miami, Raducanu had ended her collaboration with coach Vladimir Platenik after just one match — a 3-6, 2-6 loss to Moyuka Uchijima at the Indian Wells Open.

The former world No 10 called on Mark Petchey and Jane O’Donoghue — two coaches she had previously worked with — to help her in Miami.

Petchey, a former British No 1, coached a young Andy Murray and helped the future British great break into the top 50 and win his first ATP title.

Henman, a six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, gave his backing to Raducanu working with Petchey and addressed the 22-year-old’s recovery after a difficult start to 2025.

“I think it did work very well in Miami. And obviously, Mark Petchey is someone I’ve known for many, many years, and he’s worked with Emma before. And so it was very much a familiar face and a familiar voice for Emma,” the former British No 1 told TNT Sports.

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“What happens going forward, I really don’t know. I’m as intrigued as everybody else because Mark has his responsibilities with the Tennis Channel in America. And so will he be able to commit time? I don’t know. So we’ll just have to wait and see from that point of view.

“I was just so pleased to see Emma really out there competing and I think showing better physical endurance. She played a lot of tournaments this year and hasn’t necessarily had the success after the Australian Open. But the fact that she was just out on the match court, competing against the other best players in the world is a really good sign.

“And because she’s such a good tennis player, the results will come. Sometimes you have to remain patient and deal with the bumps in the road.

“But the way she played Miami, the second round win against Emma Navarro, I think was brilliant. To win that match 7-6 in the third when Navarro served for the match was really impressive.

“And even in her defeat against Jess Pegula, I thought Pegula was playing brilliantly for large parts of that match. Raducanu was going toe-to-toe with one of the best hard-court players in the world.”

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