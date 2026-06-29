Emma Raducanu was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon 2026 due to injury, and Tim Henman has assessed that the Brit needs to become “physically more resilient.”

Raducanu had hoped to compete at Wimbledon after missing practice sessions last week due to a right foot injury, but she pulled out the night before the tournament began.

In a message on Instagram, Raducanu wrote: “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but sadly I’ve had to withdraw from this year’s Wimbledon.

“I’ve done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow, but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I’ve been managing has developed into a stress fracture and I’ve been medically advised to stop pushing through.

“Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process.

The 2021 US Open champion, who was a runner-up at the Queen’s Club Championships in her most recent tournament, has played only 21 matches in 2026.

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Speaking to the Daily Mail, Henman gave his verdict on Raducanu’s persistent struggle to remain healthy.

“Does Emma need to change anything in her tennis game? Absolutely not,” said the former world No 4.

“Does she need to become physically more resilient? 100 per cent yes.

“She played one week on grass and then she misses the next week, and then all of a sudden I hear she hasn’t been practising this week going into Wimbledon. So it’s far from ideal. And to me, that is physical resilience.”

The six-time Grand Slam finalist added: “You can’t have a coach working separately from a physical trainer, working separately from a physio,’ he said. ‘You’re a team and you’ve got to communicate and coordinate, and so I’m sure Andrew is leading that.

“He will be fully aware that, you look at the top players and they’re playing two, three, four weeks in a row and then they’ll have a break – and that’s something that Emma hasn’t been able to do really.”

Speaking on BBC after Raducanu’s withdrawal, Henman said: “It’s really frustrating because grass is her best surface, I think.

“We saw how well she played at Queen’s, and so to be in good form and then have another injury setback, it’s so frustrating.

“But I think in the bigger picture, it is about physical resilience. It’s happened time and time again with different injuries. And she’ll be the most frustrated of everyone.”

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