Jannik Sinner picked up yet another victory at the Italian Open as he beat Andrey Rublev in straight sets to confirm his place in the semi-final.

Despite the scoreline, Sinner was forced to work for his victory against Rublev, with the second set proving more difficult that he has been used to recently.

Sinner won 6-2, 6-4 against the Russian star, but he faced a rare break point in the second set as the World No. 1 was beginning to show fatigue.

The Italian has already played 15 matches on clay so far this season and he will want to keep himself fresh as Roland Garros is on the horizon.

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Sinner has opted not to play the Halle Open this year, which will provide the Italian with a much-needed three week break between Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Of course, Sinner still needs to make it to the Grand Slam and he has been provided some ‘important’ advice from former British No. 1 Tim Henman.

Henman, who watched Sinner’s victory against Rublev for Sky Sports, commended the Italian for opting not to play a grass court event until Wimbledon.

“I think that makes complete sense and that is on the understanding that he’s going to have a great run in Paris. If something bizarre would happen and he was to lose early, that might change.”

Henman then told Sinner what he must do in the run-up to the Paris Grand Slam, which could help him lift the trophy for the first time in his career.

“When he’s played as much tennis as he has, he’s so confident, match tight, the most important thing for him is that he goes to Paris with his physical and emotional energy at 100%. If that is the case, he’s going to be very difficult to beat.”

Sinner broke Novak Djokovic’s Masters streak by picking up his 32 victory in a row and he will now await the winner Martin Landaluce and Daniil Medvedev.

Henman has been absolutely blown away by Sinner’s current level and believes his play style is the key reason why he is able to stay so consistent.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Henman said: “It will become history when he loses. What he’s doing a very good job of is taking it one match at a time, one game at a time, one shot at a time. He’s not getting ahead of himself, he’s not thinking about the past.

“His game is very straightforward, he’s not playing too many variables. He’s hitting his spot exceptionally well on his serve. His serve has no doubt improved, he’s getting more cheap points. More accurate, more chance to dictate his shot in the rally.

“His movement for a tall man is exceptional, he’s sliding brilliantly. He hits it hard, he doesn’t miss much. That’s the nuts and bolts of his game.

“It will be interesting to see what happens when he finally does lose. When you think about that in the context of the Masters 1000, you wouldn’t put it past him.”

Sinner will play either Landaluce or Medvedev on the 15th May, with the order of play yet to be announced by the Italian Open.