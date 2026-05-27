Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been hailed for taking tennis to a whole next level over the last couple of years, but former British No 1 Tim Henman has suggested some of the eulogies are misplaced.

Sinner and Alcaraz have won the last nine Grand Slam titles between them and have clearly started their own era of dominance in men’s tennis.

That has inspired some respected observers to suggest the new ‘Big 2’ after better than the two of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have a remarkable 66 Grand Slam titles between them in their record-breaking careers.

However, Henman believes that rushing to judgment is premature, as he insisted we can’t say Sinner or Alcaraz are comparable to players who achieved sustained success over almost two decades.

Speaking exclusively to Tennis365 in his role as an analyst for TNT Sports and HBO Max, who will broadcast every match at Roland Garros to a British audience this year, Henman argued the time to place Sinner in the game’s Hall of Fame is many years away.

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“Rafa (Nadal) at his best against Sinner on clay? I’m taking Rafa,” Henman told Tennis365.

“It’s the same with Roger on grass. At this moment in time, I take prime Federer against Sinner.”

Henman went on to suggest Grigor Dimitrov’s performance against Sinner at Wimbledon last summer, when he was close to victory until he was halted by an injury, was evidence that the world No 1 can be troubled by an inspired opponent.

Sinner is the red-hot favourite to win the Roland Garros title for the first time and complete his collection of all four Grand Slam titles, but Henman argues he can be beaten.

“You only have to think back to what Dimotrov did to Sinner on grass last summer, with a bit of variation and that sliced backend and looking to finish points of the net.

“So Sinner and Alcaraz are amazing and it’s brilliant to watch, but I’m not, I’m not getting ahead of myself compared to the other three (Federer, Nadal and Djokovic).”

Henman also spoke to Tennis365 about the suggestion that Sinner’s complete control of the men’s game was ‘boring’ as he added: “I wouldn’t agree with it,” declared Henman.

“I think what Sinner is doing is absolutely phenomenal. From a physical, mental and technical point of view, he’s gone to the next level. We’ve always known he was a great player, but to be able to play with this type of consistency against the best players in the world and just dominate is absolutely amazing.

“With Alcaraz out heading into Roland Garros, it really is Sinner against the field. And if you offered me both, I’d take Sinner every day of the week.”

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