Tim Henman believes that a bit of consistency and continuity is just what Emma Raducanu needs to build on her Queen’s Club final run.

The 23-year-old made just the third final of her professional career on Sunday as she went down in a 6-0 7-6 loss to Donna Vekic at the Andy Murray Arena.

The 2021 US Open champion was completely outplayed in the first set but had chances to win the second as she twice served for the set.

But the Croatian roared back and nearly won five games in a row from 5-2 down, before edging a tense tiebreak.

While the Brit missed out on winning her first trophy since that fairytale in New York nearly five years ago, this was her second final (after Cluj in February) of a severely disrupted season.

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She said after the defeat, “I haven’t really played much this season, but to think I have made two finals so far, which I haven’t done in years, it has to be, in a way, celebrated. It’s a good achievement for me and I’m proud of it.”

Raducanu – who was out for two months with a virus earlier this year – was playing some of the best tennis of her career during her run to the final at Queen’s Club.

And some of that may be down to the presence of coach Andrew Richardson, who is in his second coaching stint with the British No 1.

The 6ft 7in Richardson was in her corner for her US Open triumph and after nearly five years apart, they are back together again – something Henman thinks is the right call.

He told Sky Sports, “I think it is great Andrew Richardson is back in her corner. Obviously, he’s known her for many, many years, a long time prior to their success at the US Open.

“You can hear his input from the side of the court, he was a good player himself, a very good coach and fingers crossed Emma will stick with it.

“I think consistency and continuity are something that has been missing for a number of years and I really hope Andrew gets the chance to keep building because this really is the first real opportunity for the relationship to flourish. This has been a really positive week for both.”

Raducanu will hope to build on this positive form heading into Wimbledon.

DON’T MISS: Emma Raducanu reacts after Donna Vekic defeat and sends message to Queen’s Club