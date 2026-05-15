Emma Raducanu has announced that she will work with Andrew Richardson again, the tennis coach who sensationally guided her to the US Open in 2021.

Raducanu has worked with a variety of coaches since splitting with Richardson for the first time, including Francisco Roig and Mark Petchey, but she has not tasted close to the success she achieved under Richardson.

In a statement, Raducanu said: “Grateful to have reconnected with someone who has known me for over a decade now and looking forward to building together one iteration at a time.”

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Raducanu will be hoping she can find the form which saw her become the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, and Tim Henman believes it’s a good decision.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “Back with Andrew Richardson, they had an incredible run in America all those years ago and stopped working after that.

She’s been through a lot of coaches since then, and I think it’s great Andrew is back to support Emma and all I can say is I hope it lasts a bit longer because they obviously have a relationship from the past.

“Emma obviously trusts Andrew and I think that consistency and continuity is really important. Obviously we’ve got the French Open coming up and the grass court season, where the spotlight is going to be at its most intense pre-Wimbledon and at Wimbledon.”

Emma Raducanu’s run to the 2021 US Open title

1R: Stefanie Vögele 2R: Zhang Shuai 3R: Sara Sorribes Tormo 4R: Shelby Rogers QF: Belinda Bencic SF: Maria Sakkari F: Leylah Fernandez



Raducanu will now head to Internationaux de Strasbourg in France as a pre-Roland Garros tournament as she has received a wildcard to the WTA 500 event.

This is the second consecutive wildcard Raducanu has received in Strasbourg, as she also played the tournament in 2025.

The British star shocked Daria Kasatkina in straight sets, before her tournament was ended at the hands of Danielle Collins in the next round.

At this year’s event, Raducanu has a chance to make a last attempt to earn seeded entry at Roland Garros. The British star currently sits at World No. 37 in the WTA Tour rankings, and she currently sits 61 points behind World No. 32 Xinyu Wang.

If the British star earns seeded entry into Roland Garros, she will not have to play a fellow seed in the early rounds of the Grand Slam.

Raducanu has suffered early exits at Grand Slams in recent times to the likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina, so seeded entry could be crucial for her chances of going deep into the competition.