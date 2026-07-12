Novak Djokovic’s quest for a 25th Grand Slam at Wimbledon came to an end as he was beaten in the semi finals by Jannik Sinner.

Many predicted this year’s Wimbledon would be his best chance to claim another major, due to the speedier points on grass and the absence of Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic’s run to the semi final was impressive, but it was ultimately one step too far for the Serbian, particularly after a mammoth five-set quarter final against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Many thought Djokovic could have played his last Wimbledon when he walked off Centre Court after losing to Sinner in the final four of the Grand Slam.

However, Tim Henman, who is on the board of the All England Club, does not believe Djokovic has played his final match at Wimbledon.

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Speaking during BBC’s coverage of the Wimbledon coverage, Henman said: “Yeah he does [enjoy playing Wimbledon]. I’ve said this about many players.

“As long as you have the hunger and desire to put in the hard yards. Keep playing as long as you can, it’s the best job in the world. He’s absolutely earned that right because of everything he’s achieved.

“I also hear him talking about playing the Olympics in 2028, so I feel confident that we’ll see Djokovic back at Wimbledon next year for sure.”

Djokovic himself suggested he could make another appearance at Wimbledon during his post-match press conference.

After his defeat to Sinner, the 24-time Grand Slam champion said: “I would like to [return to Wimbledon], at least one more time. Let’s see.”

Djokovic would be 40-years-old at the 2026 event, but you can never write off the Serbian legend.

The star has won more Wimbledon matches than anyone else in tennis history and that has helped him claim seven titles at the All England Club.

Following his run to the semi finals of the 2025 event, Djokovic holds an 88% winning percentage, having won 107 matches and lost just 14.

He’s now won more matches at Wimbledon than any other Grand Slam, so there is every chance he will return to SW19 for an incredible 15th time.

As for this season, Djokovic has not confirmed which tournament he will playing following his Wimbledon exit. He is expected to play the 2026 US Open, but it is currently unclear if he will play a warm-up event.

During last year’s season, Djokovic opted to miss the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open in the run up to the US Open. He then went on to reach the semi-finals of the Grand Slam, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.