Tim Henman weighs in on the US Open mixed doubles event, which featured Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

Tim Henman has asserted that he does not believe the revamped US Open mixed doubles event can be considered a Grand Slam competition and argued it is “not helpful” to the sport.

US Open organisers introduced a host of major changes to the mixed doubles tournament for this year’s edition of the event.

The entry requirements were changed to allow eight teams to enter based on the combined singles rankings of the two players, while eight wildcard pairings were also selected.

The Fast4 scoring system (first to 4 games to win a set with a tiebreak at 4-4) was implemented in all matches besides the final, while the event was staged over two days during the US Open Fan Week — before the singles and other doubles competitions get underway.

The event boasted a star-studded lineup featuring Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Emma Raducanu and Venus Williams.

It was won, though, by defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who defeated Swiatek and Casper Ruud in the final.

Errani dedicated her and Vavassori’s victory to their fellow doubles players “that couldn’t play this tournament” due to the entry rules.

The event drew a lot of interest, although some feel the format made it more like an exhibition than a genuine Grand Slam event.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Henman expressed his view and revealed why he thinks the event’s scheduling position is “disrespectful.”

“I disagree that, a) it’s a Grand Slam event; and b) with taking it outside of the two weeks [of the main tournament] because I think that is disrespectful for the tour events that are taking place on the WTA and ATP Tour in the week before the US Open,” said the former world No 4.

“We’re trying to get the sport to collaborate better. In my opinion, it’s not helpful. I would make it an exhibition.

“There are rules in place for exhibitions, that’s the difference – and you can’t have exhibitions within a certain distance of main tour events. We have Hurlingham or Stoke Park before Wimbledon.

“This tournament very much devalues the title when it changes the scoring system, and it completely changes the entry system.

“But I understand that in mixed and regular doubles, the product is significantly elevated if singles players play. They’re not normally going to do that at the majors because of physical demands.”

