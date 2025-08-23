Novak Djokovic has admitted that he has reduced his tennis schedule to better focus on ‘important family moments’, before providing a scathing rebuke of rejigged Masters 1000 formatting.

The tennis legend is due to return to the singles tour at the US Open after a six-week absence, having not played since Wimbledon.

At SW19, Djokovic – whose movement looked severely compromised – fell to world No 1 Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals.

The world No 7 possesses a stunning record in New York, reaching ten singles finals – victorious in four.

He recently paired up with fellow countrywoman Olga Danilovic during the rejuvenated mixed doubles category, falling to Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva, 4-2, 5-3, in their opening match.

“I decided not to play [since then] because I wanted to spend more time with my family,” began the Serb, during his pre-tournament press conference.

“And to be honest, you know, I think I earned my right and have the luxury of kind of choosing, picking and choosing where I want to go and what I want to play.

“I don’t actually have any schedule other than Slams, to be honest.

“So yeah, it’s just not any more prioritising the heavy schedule as I used to. I’m not chasing the rankings or building up my points or defending, etc. I just don’t think about it anymore. For me, it’s really about where do I find motivation and joy?

“Where will I be inspired to play the best tennis? And where do I care to be, really, and play? And Slams are obviously the four main tournaments where I always feel the most motivation.”

“Of course, family is my top priority. For example, I may miss my daughter’s birthday on September 2 if I’m still competing here, and that’s something I don’t take lightly.

“At this point in my life, being there for important family moments matters just as much as being on court. Those are types of things that I really don’t want to be missing anymore.

“So, it’s just on a personal level for me important to be there, to show up, you know, for the people that have been showing up for me for all these years playing tennis.”

The 24-time Grand Slam champion’s relatively light schedule this season is, undoubtedly, impacted by the expansion of the Masters 1000 tournaments.

In 2025, seven of the nine such tournaments take place over 12 days within a 96-player draw.

The Monte-Carlo and Paris Masters have retained their more traditional one-week format.

Djokovic has missed all of the four most recent Masters 1000 tournament – in Madrid, Rome, Toronto, and Cincinnati – having not won a match at that level since the Miami Open in March.

“To be quite frank with you, I don’t enjoy the two-week Masters events anymore,” the Serb admitted.

“It’s just way too long for me. My focus is mostly on the Slams, and I have said that before.

“But I also like other tournaments. I’d like to play more of the other tournaments, but I just, we have currently informally, unofficially, 12 Grand Slams a year, you know, when you think about it.

“I mean, Grand Slam is two weeks and the other Masters events are almost two weeks, as well. So yeah, it’s just not any more prioritising the heavy schedule as I used to.

“I’m not chasing the rankings or building up my points or defending, et cetera. I just don’t think about it anymore.”

The four-time US Open champion has long been a loud voice within the inner workings of the ATP tour, having served as the ATP player council president – resigning in 2020.

Shortly after, he helped set up the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), which represents top 500 singles players and top 200 doubles players across both the ATP and WTA tours.

The pressure group states that it is committed to: “Uniting and mobilising tennis players in order to create transparency and equity throughout professional tennis.”

As such, Djokovic took time during his pre-tournament press conference to highlight the failure of the tennis elite in opposing the radical change to the tours.

“I have noticed that a lot of top players have been quite opposing the new change of the almost two-week events, the Masters level,” he added.

“I support the players.

“But (at) the end of the day, when the players needed to be active and when there was a time of negotiations and decision-making, players weren’t participating enough.”

Djokovic will begin his search for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam against the talented American Learner Tien, who famously upset Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open earlier this season.