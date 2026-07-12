Jannik Sinner is now a two-time Wimbledon champion after the Italian defeated Alexander Zverev in a four-set battle in the final.

The World No 1 lost the opening set in a fraught tie-break, but he was able to fight back to win the next three and confirm his second consecutive Wimbledon title.

Sinner has become just the tenth man to win Wimbledon in back-to-back years, which is simply incredible considering it was his least favourite surface a few years ago.

The Italian has become a dominant grass court player and he has not been defeated since losing to Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals of the 2024 event.

After his Wimbledon title victory, which is his fifth Grand Slam title win, Todd Woodbridge has now claimed that Sinner could win more Wimbledon titles than Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz won Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, so the pair are locked on two apiece at SW19. The Spaniard was, however, forced to miss this year’s event.

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Speaking on BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon, Woodbridge said: “It’s interesting times for the champions here, in the last four years now. Two time Alcaraz now two-time Sinner. When Alcaraz won his second, you though: ‘It’s endless’.

“The style, the way he plays, it’s more grass court oriented, coming forward. But I’ve got a feeling, if Jannik stays fit, he may win more Wimbledon’s than Carlos.

“I didn’t expect that I would say that at one point because the way the he plays now. As big as he is, as hard as he serves off the ground. He takes so much time away from his opponents. It might be a 5-6 situation for Jannik Sinner in the future.”

Alcaraz and Sinner have only played each other once on the grass and that came in the Wimbledon final in 2025. Sinner won that match in four sets too, but they could build up quite the rivalry at SW19 over the next few years.

As for Sinner, it is currently unclear when he will return to action following his triumph at Wimbledon.

The next big event on the ATP Tour calendar is the Canadian Open, but the Italian opted to miss the Masters tournament last year after winning Wimbledon.

He eventually returned to action at the Cincinnati Open, which saw him reach the final of the event. An illness forced him out of his final against Alcaraz at the Masters event during the first set of the match, so he has unfinished business at the American tournament.