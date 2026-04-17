Toni Nadal has spoken out for the first time since Rafael Nadal was seen alongside a practising Iga Swiatek at his academy, clearing up rumours that the tennis legend would help coach the Pole.

Just days after her shock loss at the Miami Open to compatriot Magda Linette, Swiatek travelled to Mallorca for a week of practice at the Rafa Nadal Academy alongside new coach Francisco Roig.

Roig coached Nadal for nearly 20 years and helped the Spaniard win all of his 22 Grand Slams.

The Pole had been searching for a replacement for former coach Wim Fissette, who had filled the role for around 18 months.

However, whilst the purpose of the trip was for Swiatek to gain clay-court practice and further bond with Roig, Nadal was spotted courtside during nearly every practise – sparking coaching rumours.

Toni Nadal, the legend’s uncle and former coach, weighed in on the coaching discussion and gave a clear answer as to whether the younger Nadal will ever take up coaching.

“Swiatek asked Rafael if he could go to the academy, some advice and a coach,” revealed Toni Nadal during an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“Francis Roig told him. And he, as someone linked to tennis for so long, likes to intervene, even if it’s minimal.

“No [he won’t coach], because his life is set up for other things. It’s very difficult. A coach has to dedicate himself 100%.

“My nephew has quite a few responsibilities for his own affairs. He lived more than twenty years on the courts; now he has many other things that require a lot of time, apart from the fact that he is very happy with the family, with his children.

“And the life of a coach is not easy either, more and more changes are being experienced.

“Nowadays, it’s more difficult. I experienced a different era with coaches like Lennart Bergelin and ‘Pato’ Alvarez, who were very strict and didn’t allow players much say.

“I’m not saying it should be like that, but respect has to go both ways – and if anything, there should be more respect for experience.

“These days, it can be difficult to work with some players, and we’re seeing more frequent coaching changes.

“When things go wrong, the coach is often blamed, rather than the player taking responsibility. I don’t know any coach who tells a player to miss shots – if you fail, it’s your responsibility. I said that to Felix [Auger-Aliassime] one day: don’t look for excuses.”

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Rafael Nadal retired from professional tennis, after more than 23 years on tour, in 2024 at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga after struggling to return to form following major hip surgery.

Since then, the Spaniard has kept a relatively low profile, attending a few tennis tournaments and featuring in a handful of long-form interviews.

In addition to Swiatek, coaching changes have been in the news for months, given Alcaraz’s highly-discussed separation with Juan Carlos Ferrero – who he had worked with for seven years.

The Spaniard made the decision towards the end of the latest off-season, a move which surprised Toni Nadal.

“I was surprised, although I think there were other reasons behind it, because Alcaraz finished world No 1, won two Grand Slams and had a very strong season,” he analysed.

“It wasn’t a sporting issue – it was more of a personal matter for them.

“The player is still winning. I was asked in December whether the split would affect him, and I said not at all. That’s not because Ferrero didn’t do a great job, but because Alcaraz is simply that good.

“The foundations are already in place, and he has kept another coach he was working with last season, so I don’t expect any major change.”

Despite the split, Alcaraz went on to become the youngest man to win all four Grand Slams, breaking Rafael Nadal’s 2010 record.

Overall, the world No 2 increased his Grand Slam haul to six, two ahead of rival Jannik Sinner.

Toni Nadal believes that Alcaraz may continue to surpass expectations and win the remaining three Grand Slams in 2026.

“He could [complete the Calendar Grand Slam], because there are very few players capable of beating him,” he added.

“Sinner is one, but at Roland Garros I think Alcaraz has the edge – maybe 60-40. At Wimbledon, he is the favourite, and at the US Open as well.

“It’s possible, though not easy. I would give him around a 75% chance at Roland Garros, and about 60% at Wimbledon and the US Open.

“He is only 22 and look at what he has already achieved. If he stays on this path, it’s certainly possible [that he betters Novak Djokovic’s haul of 24 Grand Slams).

“Of course, a lot can happen over time, but if he continues playing at this level, he has a strong chance.

“He is an exceptional player, and I don’t currently see any younger player capable of surpassing him.”

Alcaraz will next compete in the Madrid Masters, which takes place from April 22 – May 3.