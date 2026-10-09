Toni Nadal states the change tennis must make due to Jannik Sinner’s knee injury

Jannik Sinner is set for even longer on the sidelines after confirming he would end his 2026 season early.

The Italian has not played competitively since he lifted the Wimbledon title in July due to a knee injury.

As a result, the star has already missed some of the biggest events on the calendar, including the US Open, and he will not take part in the ATP Finals at the end of the year.

Sinner’s absence has allowed Zverev to become the world No 1, with the German confirmed to reach the summit of the ATP Tour for the first time in his career.

One of the more worrying aspects of Sinner’s injury is its mysteriousness; no one is truly sure when or how the star picked up the injury or its severity.

However, the current world No 1 has been tipped to bounce back from his injury by Toni Nadal when he returns in the 2027 season.

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Speaking to Italian media, the Spanish coach said: “All top-level players know that you need to be fully recovered for a proper comeback. I imagine he’ll try to play the Australian Open. In the end, it all depends on how he feels physically and how his mind reacts.

“If you keep thinking about his knee when you play, it becomes more difficult. But Sinner is a cerebral player, a calm guy. I don’t think he’ll have any problems; he has enough months ahead to recover and he’ll manage them as best he can.”

Nadal worked with his nephew, Rafael Nadal, who suffered from several injury issues throughout his career.

Asked if he had any advice for Sinner, Nadal said: “From my experience in these situations, you have to take things calmly. He’s still a very young tennis player, he has many years of career ahead of him, and he should only return when he’s fully recovered.

“If he approaches this period with a positive attitude, he’ll eventually get back on the same path he was on before retiring from competition. He finished by winning Wimbledon, which is always a great achievement. He has to keep doing what he was doing.

“Will he come back a winner? Just like Alcaraz. When Carlos had the problem in Barcelona, ​​he knew how to wait patiently. Already in the first tournament of his return, the US Open, he came close to achieving a great result, then now he’s won Tokyo. I think the same thing will happen to Sinner. He’s too strong not to get back on the same path. At the beginning of this journey with these types of physical problems, you inevitably have a negative outlook, because you know how hard it is not to compete. You see your rivals playing well, you wish you were there and instead you’re not. Then, with the right mentality, you overcome everything.”

Nadal believes Sinner’s injury issues could be due to his unorthodox way of playing the game.

“Sinner is a player who sits very low on his legs, bending them a lot. When you run that fast, every time you stop there’s a constant impact that eventually wears you down. When you play at this speed, there’s always some sudden movement, and that’s how injuries happen,” he said.

However, Nadal believes the buck stops with the authorities and he has urged them to make a change to the way the sport is played.

“In any case, tennis should change something because it’s not possible for the best players in the world to get injured simply by playing tennis.

“You can get injured if you take a hit or fall. I say it’s time to slow down, perhaps by using smaller rackets that prevent you from hitting so hard.”

Sinner has already confirmed two events for the 2027 season, so it is looking likely he will be able to return when the ATP Tour kicks off.

The Italian has signed up to play the One Point Slam at the Australian Open, which implies he will be ready for the first Grand Slam of the year.

Sinner has also signed up to play the China Open until 2030, so you can expect him back at the ATP 500 tournament.