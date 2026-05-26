Toni Nadal made some telling comments as he addressed whether he would prefer to coach Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz.

Since the start of 2024, Alcaraz and Sinner have secured the last nine Grand Slam titles between them, with the former winning five and the latter claiming four.

Sinner, who is currently the world No 1, has won 29 consecutive matches, having triumphed at Masters tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

Alcaraz, the world No 2, has won the Australian Open and Qatar Open in 2026, while he was beaten by Sinner in the Monte Carlo final. The Spaniard has not played since pulling out of the Barcelona Open last month due to a wrist injury.

Speaking during an event in Rome, Toni Nadal — the uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal — revealed why he would choose to coach Sinner over Alcaraz.

“I’d train Sinner,” Nadal said. “He’s got discipline, good manners, and a mindset that reminds one of the all-time greats.

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“I like working with people who accept being told the truth and don’t cause bother.

“I like working with people who don’t create problems and who accept the truth. Everything in life can be improved: it’s just a matter of dedication.”

Nadal recently claimed that Sinner was “not as brilliant as Alcaraz” as he assessed how the Italian has improved.

“Yes, he’s improved. He’s more consistent,” Nadal told Radioestadio Noche.

“He used to have certain difficulties, and I don’t think Alcaraz exploited them enough – on drop shots and low balls.

“He was lacking a touch of finesse, but he’s improved in that area. He’s incorporated the drop shot into his game, he’s also getting to the ball more easily, and he’s better at handling situations when someone changes the pace or plays a drop shot.

“Sinner is a great champion. He has many strengths. He’s not as brilliant as Alcaraz, but he’s more consistent. He doesn’t usually lose his composure on court; he handles the pressure well. He’s a player who has it all, or almost all of it.”

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