Toni Nadal has criticised Carlos Alcaraz for not mentioning his former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after his triumph at the 2026 Australian Open.

Alcaraz parted ways Ferrero in December, bringing an end to a hugely successful partnership that began in 2018 when he was 16.

The Australian Open was Alcaraz’s first tournament since the split, and he secured his maiden title in Melbourne with Samuel Lopez as his new head coach.

In the trophy ceremony on Rod Laver Arena, Alcaraz alluded to the noise surrounding Ferrero’s departure as he thanked his team.

“It’s been a real emotional rollercoaster, and we went through all of it without listening to what people were saying before coming to Australia,” said the 22-year-old.

“We just did the right work… They’ve been pushing me every day to do things properly, so I can only say I’m really grateful to everyone I have in that corner right now.”

In his press conference, Alcaraz was asked if there had been extra motivation for him to prove that he could win a first Grand Slam title without Ferrero.

“No, to be honest. I don’t listen to the people who have doubts. I came here just to play for myself, for my team,” the Spaniard asserted.

“We know how hard we worked to be ready for this tournament. And that’s all I was thinking about during these weeks. Now that I’ve done it, I’m just happy to have proved everyone wrong.”

Toni Nadal — who coached his legendary nephew Rafael Nadal to 16 of his 22 Grand Slam titles — argued Alcaraz should have credited Ferrero for his work.

“It’s all well and good to praise your coach, but you have to remember the other one too,” Nadal said on the Onda Cero radio network.

“I don’t know how his relationship with Ferrero ended, but when he says that, I feel bad saying it.

“I’m sure Samuel Lopez has done a great job in these two months, but he can’t forget Ferrero’s work over the years.

“I wouldn’t have liked it if, as soon as Rafa left, he had said those things about Carlos Moya.”

