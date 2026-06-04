Jannik Sinner looks on during his match

Legendary coach Toni Nadal has described the manner of Jannik Sinner’s exit from the 2026 French Open as “incomprehensible” and “truly strange.”

World No 1 Sinner was the overwhelming favourite to secure his maiden Roland Garros title after winning the first five Masters 1000 events of 2026, with his biggest rival Carlos Alcaraz absent due to a wrist injury.

However, in arguably one of the biggest shocks in Grand Slam history, Sinner fell 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 1-6, 1-6 to world No 56 Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round in Paris last week.

The four-time Grand Slam champion led 5-1 in the third set, but he failed to serve out the match twice as he suffered a dramatic physical collapse, and he did not recover thereafter.

Toni Nadal, who famously coached his nephew Rafael Nadal to 16 of his 22 Grand Slam titles, reflected on Sinner‘s improbable collapse at Roland Garros in his latest column for Spanish newspaper El Pais.

“This edition will be remembered for the premature defeat of the current world number one, Italian Jannik Sinner, who, after an incomprehensible match, was eliminated by Cerundolo,” Nadal said.

“While the Argentinian’s victory was surprising in itself, the manner in which it occurred was even more so.

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“The Italian was leading comfortably 6-3, 6-2, 5-1, but from then on, he managed to win only two of the next eighteen games; a truly strange situation for a player of his calibre and consistency.

“Journalists and fans, in general, were perplexed and tried to find an explanation for what happened that day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“Most suggested a possible case of heat exhaustion that might have left him lacking energy, but both he and his team quickly denied this.

“They probably didn’t want to expose themselves to speculation that might have suggested Sinner was weak in those kinds of weather conditions. Whatever the cause, it’s clear that a temporary physical problem seriously disrupted his game.”

Following Sinner’s loss, Nadal said Sinner should take some time to rest before beginning his preparations for Wimbledon.

“He has a great team; if I were his coach, I’d let him take a few days off and then get back to training,” said the 65-year-old.

“I’d prepare for Wimbledon, which is another big goal for him. The important thing is that the disappointment doesn’t linger.

“No tournaments before London? If he’s made this decision, it means he thinks it’s the best possible decision for him, so it’s definitely a smart one.

“He’s coming off some very tough weeks and months, with a huge expenditure of energy, and he feels the need for a mental break.”

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