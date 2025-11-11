Legendary tennis coach Toni Nadal has identified the similarities and differences he sees between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic as he addressed comparisons between the pair.

Sinner, the world No 2, is competing at the 2025 ATP Finals in Turin, where he is aiming to defend the title he won last year.

Djokovic withdrew ahead of the season-ending championships after winning his 101st ATP singles title in Athens last week.

Toni Nadal gives his take on whether Jannik Sinner is an improved version of Novak Djokovic

Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, has said that Novak Djokovic is “a bit more complete” than Jannik Sinner

The Mallorcan assessed that Sinner has “more speed” in his shots, while Djokovic possesses “more touch”

Nadal also thinks Sinner is “ahead” of Carlos Alcaraz as the favourite to win the ATP Finals

Djokovic gave his verdict on comparisons between himself and Sinner during this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

“I think it’s obvious in terms of the style of play that we both have, that we have quite a bit of similarities,” said the 24-time Grand Slam winner. “We try to take the ball early, be aggressive, and dominate the exchange from the baseline.”

What Toni Nadal said about Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Toni Nadal was asked if he agreed with those who claim Sinner is “Djokovic 2.0”

“I think Djokovic is a bit more complete. Sinner has more speed in his shots, Nole a bit more touch,” said the Spaniard (translated from Italian).

Tennis News

‘Darren Cahill is staying because he believes Jannik Sinner can win all four Grand Slams in 2026’

Novak Djokovic season review: How will star reflect on his 2025 campaign?

“They both have in common the fact that they always impose a high pace and have exceptional ball control, with extremely high-level movement.

“Jannik plays with a very defined pattern: he imposes a very fast pace from the start, which is difficult for anyone to keep up with.”

What Toni Nadal said about the ATP Finals

Nadal also shared his thoughts on the ATP Finals in Turin.

“Obviously, the big favourites are still [Carlos] Alcaraz and Sinner,” said Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach.

“Jannik has played at a very high level in recent tournaments, and I think he can start in Turin a bit ahead of Carlos, who honestly seems a little less comfortable on this fast surface.

“It will certainly be a great match, not to be missed.”

READ NEXT: What did Carlos Alcaraz say about impact of Novak Djokovic’s controversial ATP Finals decision?

