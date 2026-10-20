Toni Nadal picks between Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner and reveals if he would coach them

Toni Nadal has revealed who he “leans towards” between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as he addressed the prospect of coaching either of the duo.

Alcaraz and Sinner have each won five of the 12 Grand Slams played since the start of 2024, and they shared nine consecutive majors between them from the 2024 Australian Open to the 2026 Australian Open.

Alexander Zverev broke the Alcaraz-Sinner streak by claiming his maiden Grand Slam title at this year’s French Open before securing his second at the US Open.

Alcaraz started 2026 by capturing his seventh major at the Australian Open — a triumph which saw him become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

The Spaniard then missed the French Open and Wimbledon due to a wrist injury before making his return at the US Open, where he was beaten in the quarter-finals by Ben Shelton.

Sinner lost to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals at the Australian Open, while he collapsed physically during a second round defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Roland Garros.

The Italian then captured his fifth Slam at Wimbledon, and he has not played since due to a knee injury.

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Toni Nadal, the uncle and legendary former coach of tennis icon Rafael Nadal, hailed Alcaraz and Sinner in an interview with Spanish website 20 Minutos,

“Right now, there are two players who are particularly standing out: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner,” said the Mallorcan.

“Normally, when someone reaches that level it’s because, firstly, they have a great desire to excel and, secondly, because they have exceptional qualities that allow them to reach the top.”

Asked to choose between the pair, Nadal went for his countryman Alcaraz.

“I don’t know their methods in detail, but it’s clear they work. They’re doing a great job,” Nadal assessed.

“If I had to choose between the two, I’d go with Alcaraz. I like his style better.

“I couldn’t tell you who’s better, but I’d lean towards Carlos; he’s an intelligent and very well-rounded player on the court.”

The 65-year-old also ruled out the possibility of coaching Alcaraz, Sinner — or any other professional player.

“I don’t think that will happen. I wouldn’t coach either of them or any other player because I’m already out of the competitive world.”

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