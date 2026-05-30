Toni Nadal says the first thing he would do with Jannik Sinner if he became his coach

For the first time in three months, Jannik Sinner is trying to recover after suffering a defeat.

His shock defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Roland Garros was his first since a February loss to Jakub Mensik at the Qatar Open.

The Italian had won the Sunshine Double, Monte Carlo Masters, Madrid Open, and the Italian Open before crashing out of the second round of Roland Garros.

The star is not set to play a tournament until Wimbledon now, which gives him over a month until he is set to play a competitive tennis match.

In a new interview, Toni Nadal has outlined how he would try to help Sinner through his Roland Garros setback if he was his coach.

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“It’s a painful defeat, but he didn’t lose a final as a favorite: he went out in the second round in a very strange match. Now he just has to absorb the blow and digest it,” said the Spaniard.

“He has a great team; if I were his coach, I’d let him take a few days off and then get back to training. I’d prepare for Wimbledon, which is another big goal for him. The important thing is that the disappointment doesn’t linger.

“No tournaments before London? If he’s made this decision, it means he thinks it’s the best possible decision for him, so it’s definitely a smart one. He’s coming off some very tough weeks and months, with a huge expenditure of energy, and he feels the need for a mental break.”

Sinner might not be in action for a month now, but his latest actions away from the court have reportedly been unveiled.

The Italian has reportedly headed home to get tests to get to the bottom of the fatigue issues which plighted him at this year’s Roland Garros.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sinner has reportedly booked himself a medical room at JHotel in Turin, which is where Juventus players have their medical checked.

It is currently unclear when Sinner will return to the court to begin his grass court preparations, but he has already confirmed he will not play the Halle Open.

Sinner will head into Wimbledon looking to defend his title from last year. The Italian won the tournament for the first time in his career after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in four sets to lift the title.

The World No. 1’s only other grass court title came at the Halle Open, when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz to lift the 2024 title at the German event.