Novak Djokovic has been urged to disrupt Jannik Sinner’s “very high tempo” should they cross paths at this year’s French Open title.

According to Toni Nadal, who coached his nephew Rafael Nadal for much of his glittering career, Djokovic was able to throw the Italian off his rhythm in their 2025 French Open semi-final clash.

Sinner won that encounter 6-4 7-5 7-6 (3) on Philippe Chatrier just under a year ago, in what was a commanding display from the 6ft 3in player. But Toni Nadal thinks the Serbian was onto something, despite his straight-set loss, and wants him to make Sinner play slower.

Last year, Djokovic did seem to run out of steam as his run to the last four took its toll. However, solving that issue for the soon-to-be 39-year-old is another matter entirely.

The Spaniard said on Radioestadio Noche, “I think the one who played well against him was Djokovic last year, when he played a slightly slower game with slightly higher balls.

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“It’s clear that what Sinner does best is play at a very high tempo, and let’s not forget that, if we have to classify Medvedev among clay-court players, he isn’t in the top 10.

“I remember his frustration at playing on clay, but he’s no [David] Ferrer, [Andy] Murray, [Stan] Wawrinka or [Juan Martin] Del Potro – on clay, I mean. He gave Sinner a bit of a run for his money, but in sport everything can change overnight.

“You have to look at the calibre of the players you’re up against. And I remember that last year Djokovic clearly put Sinner under pressure. Anything can happen, and the players coming up behind must fight as if it were the match of their lives. And then we’ll see.”

Going by those last comments, Uncle Toni seemed to suggest that the standard of opposition Sinner will face in his bid to win his first Roland Garros is not as strong as decades gone by. Indeed, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is out injured.

Incidentally, it may be more prudent for Djokovic to draw on his Australian Open semi-final win over Sinner earlier this year, rather than his defeat in the 2025 French Open.

The 24-time major winner produced some extraordinary tennis to beat the 24-year-old in a five-set thriller, before losing to Alcaraz in the final Down Under.

Djokovic will need to be injury-free and as fresh as possible to stand a chance of earning his 25th Grand Slam. But that still may not be enough to deny world No 1 Sinner.

READ MORE: French Open: Novak Djokovic told he ‘could lose to anyone’ by former world No 2