Here's the top 10 earners in the men's game so far this season.

With the clay swing in full effect, we can start to have a look at the leaders when it comes to year-to-date prize money earnings.

Grand Slams and Masters are the key to boosting your bank balance but as some of these names show, consistency is just as important.

Here are the top 10 ATP players by year-to-date earnings so far.

10.) Tomas Martin Etcheverry – $1.04m

Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry makes the top 10 after featuring in 10 tournaments already this season.

His most lucrative pay day so far has been the $327,750 for reaching the third round of the Australian Open and his walkover win over Jack Draper saw him crack the $1m mark.

9.) Taylor Fritz – $1.11m

At nine is Taylor Fritz who has not gone deep in too many tournaments this season.

He reached the final in Dallas, losing to Ben Shelton, and earned $285,095 for doing so while his Australian Open run to the round of 16 saw him come away with A$480,000.

Early exits in Indian Wells and Miami mean his prize money is relatively modest at this stage of the season.

8.) Ben Shelton – $1.21m

One spot above Fritz is his American compatriot Ben Shelton.

The world No 6’s victory in Dallas earned him $529,945 while reaching the quarter final in Australia secured him A$750,000.

However, poor showings in the Sunshine Double have hurt his YTD tally.

7.) Felix Auger-Aliassime – $1.34m

Auger-Aliassime kicked off his year by competing in the United Cup and won $309,500 for doing so.

A poor showing in Melbourne saw him leave the slam with just A$150,000 but deep runs in Rotterdam and Dubai have helped make up some of that loss.

His biggest payout behind the United Cup is the €158,700 earned in Monte Carlo.

6.) Novak Djokovic – $1.54m

At this stage in his career, Djokovic may not spend much time worrying about his prize money but his decision to focus on the big tournaments has been met with financial reward.

A surprise run to the final of the Australian Open, Djokovic’s opening tournament of the year, earned him A$2,150,000 before he added $105,720 in Indian Wells.

The Serbian needs another $6,784,430 to hit $200m in career earnings.

5.) Alex de Minaur – $1.79m

The Australian has racked up $1.79m thus far, largely earned by his Australian Open performance.

In his home country, De Minaur reached the quarter final where he was defeated by eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz but he did secure A$750,000.

A United Cup showing also added $397,500 to his prize pool.

4.) Daniil Medvedev – $1.84m

It has been a strong year for Medvedev so far who has taken two titles while also going deep in Indian Wells.

The first title was the Brisbane Open which earned him $114,060 followed by the A$480,000 earned in Melbourne.

Success in Dubai secured him $619,160 before he added another $612,340 for reaching the final in Indian Wells.

3.) Alexander Zverev – $2.21m

Having lost to him in the semi-finals of his last three tournaments, Zverev must be getting sick of the sight of Sinner but he has at least some money for his overall performances.

The German won $340,190 at both Indian Wells and Miami before adding €290,960 to his tally from Monte Carlo.

A semi-final appearance in Melbourne won him A$1,250,000 and he also took home $309,500 for his appearance in the United Cup.

2.) Jannik Sinner – $4.33m

Sinner failing to reach the final of the Australian Open threatened to give Alcaraz a sizeable lead both in terms of ranking points and prize money but the Italian’s incredible run since then has brought him right back into contention.

He picked up two lots of $1,151,380 for his Sunshine Double win and added a further €974,370 in Monte Carlo, although that was not quite enough to pip the man on top.

1.) Carlos Alcaraz – $4.34m

With just one Grand Slam having happened so far this year, the winner of that was always likely to be near the top end of the YTD earnings and that is exactly where Carlos Alcaraz is.

The win in Melbourne earned him A$4,150,000 and has been supported by $529,945 from Doha, $340,190 from Indian Wells and €532,120 from Monte Carlo.