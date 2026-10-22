The player ranked outside the top 50 who has won as many tie-breaks in 2026 as Aryna Sabalenka

Much has been said about Aryna Sabalenka’s tie-break record over the years, with the former world No 1 near unbeatable in a seven-point decider.

At Wimbledon in July, Sabalenka extended her own record when she won her 21st tie-break in a row against McCartney Kessler in the second round of the Grand Slam.

This year alone, Sabalenka has won a stunning 12 tie-breaks, which proves her mentality is rock solid when things come to crunch time at the end of a set.

However, there is another star who has managed to win the same number of tie-breaks than Sabalenka this year, and she is currently ranked world No 76.

Anna Bondar has won 12 tie-breaks too in 2026, despite being ranked over 70 places lower than Sabalenka on the WTA Tour.

Tie-breaks won on the WTA Tour in 2026

Aryna Sabalenka – 12

Anna Bondar – 12

Sorana Cirstea – 11

Mirra Andreeva – 11

Dayana Yastermska – 10

Bondar has suffered early exits at most Masters and Grand Slam events in 2026, but she’s proved very wily when it comes to a tie-break this season.

She’s won tie-breaks against the likes of Emma Navarro, Mirra Andreeva, and Tatjana Maria in those 12 victories, so she’s proved she can duke it out with the best in pressure moments.

The achievement is especially impressive when you consider who she is currently sat above.

Bondar is just above the likes of Sorana Cirstea and Mirra Andreeva, who have been in absolutely sensational form on the WTA Tour this season.

Andreeva claimed the first Grand Slam title of her career, while Cirstea’s retirement year has arguably been her best on the WTA Tour as she has risen to the top 20 of the rankings.

Bondar’s place at the very top of the WTA Tour is something to be incredibly proud of and it’s proof that she is far better than her ranking currently suggests.

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The Hungarian has been ranked as high as world No 50 on the WTA Tour, but she is yet to claim a WTA-level title in her career.

She’s reached two finals, both at the Hamburg Open in 2025 and 2026, but she lost them both. She has, however, claimed two doubles titles at WTA level and won Challenger titles in Buenos Aires and Hamburg.

Nevertheless, despite her recent record on the WTA Tour, her tie-break record has seen her join the elite of women’s tennis once again. Being linked with Sabalenka in any way is proof you are doing something right.

Bondar most recently failed to qualify for the Ningbo Open, losing to world No 112 Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets.