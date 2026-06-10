Two new reasons for Jannik Sinner’s health issues have been touted after Roland Garros

Jannik Sinner’s exit from the second round of Roland Garros was arguably the biggest story to come out of the French Grand Slam.

The World No. 1 entered Roland Garros as the overwhelming favourite, having won Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome back-to-back on the clay court swing.

However, Sinner’s tournament reached an abrupt conclusion as he capitulated against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the Grand Slam.

Sinner was a two sets and a break up and looked all-but-set for a place in the third round, before his body let him down. After fatigue set in, Cerundolo powered back into the match and beat the World No. 1 in five sets.

Several pundits and ex-players have expressed worry for the World No. 1 following the French Open, with Andre Agassi questioning Sinner’s conditioning after Roland Garros.

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With several theories about Sinner now touted, Kim Clijsters has touted two more on her podcast Love All. The multi-time Grand Slam champion suggested that Sinner’s health issues could be down to the frame of his body.

“He’s strong, but he’s also skinny,” the Belgian explained. “It’s not like he has a lot of like extra kind of, you know, meat on him that when he is a little bit sick, like how much is in his reserve? Like how much does he have in the tank to kind of say like, ‘Okay, you know, like I’m strong enough to still fight through this.’”

Clijster also believes Sinner’s current issues could be just as much mental as they are physical.

And it could be a lot of things,” she continued. “But I do think after a while, the mental side of it is something that will definitely have a played a big factor too.”

Sinner has undergone medical checks in Italy following his Roland Garros exit and he is not expected to play another tournament until Wimbledon.

The World No. 1 usually plays the Halle Open between Roland Garros and Wimbledon, but he has decided to skip the ATP 500 event in Germany.

That means Sinner will have a month off between Roland Garros and Wimbledon, which can only be a good thing for the Italian following his health issues.

However, it could open him up to a shock exit at Wimbledon as he prepares to adapt to the grass and reach full fitness during the first week of the Grand Slam.

The Italian is looking to defend his title from last year at Wimbledon, after he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in the 2025 final.