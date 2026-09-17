Aryna Sabalenka has been told to consider adding a fresh face to her coaching team after failing to win a Grand Slam this year.

After 99 consecutive weeks as women’s world No 1, Sabalenka was knocked off her perch by rival Elena Rybakina last week.

To make matters worse, the 27-year-old then beat the Belarusian in three sets to win this year’s US Open, ending Sabalenka’s quest for a three-peat.

After smashing her racket shortly after Rybakina‘s victory and telling a camera operator to “**** off” as she stewed over her loss, more questions are being asked about where she goes from here.

That topic was discussed by former world No 1 women’s doubles player Rennae Stubbs and fellow pundit Andrea Petkovic, who think that something needs to change for the 28-year-old going forward.

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In her current setup, she has coach Anton Dubrov, fitness coach Jason Stacy, hitting partner Andrei Vasilevski, and data scientist Shane Liyanage, among others.

Dubrov has been with her for six years, helped her win four Grand Slams and sit as the world’s best player fo 106 weeks. But Stubbs thinks her mentality is letting her down in big matches right now.

Indeed, she has only won one of her last five major finals, with the world No 2 repeatedly capitulating in high-stakes matches. Despite that, Serena Williams’ coach, Stubbs, is backing her to win the Australian Open in January.

When asked if she thinks Sabalenka will win another Grand Slam and if she needs a coaching change, Stubbs said on her podcast, “I think she will probably win the Australian Open.

“I think if she sits down and looks at what she can get better at. She’s lost a lot of matches because of her mentality. Maybe she doesn’t need a coaching change because all those guys understand her. Or she does because somebody needs to stand up and say, ‘This is unacceptable behaviour’.

“She was slapping her hand at them and I said that is just her way she reacts to pressure but sometimes when you get another coach they will say that isn’t acceptable to me. ‘I won’t allow you to do that or I am out of here’. Anton is a great guy, a lovely guy. He’s done unbelievable.

“But I think if there’s something to be said, you have to say, ‘If you continue to act like this in the big matches, then I am not the person for you because you are not reacting to what I am telling you. Or you need a psychologist’.”

Former world No 9 Petkovic believes that a new face in her team may be beneficial but keeping hold of Dubrov is a must.

She added, “I do think she should maybe add people but I don’t think she should get rid of Anton ever if she can help it.”

It remains to be seen how Sabalenka will bounce back after she failed to defend her US Open crown, along with losing the No 1 ranking.

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