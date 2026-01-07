Action at the United Cup is already approaching the business end of proceedings, with the group stage now complete – and two teams already through to the semi-final.

However, only eight of the 18 nations competing across Sydney and Perth progressed to the quarter-final, with players from 10 nations seeing their campaigns come to a close after two round-robin ties at the mixed team event.

Among those now out of the event are big-name WTA Tour stars Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Victoria Mboko, and Jasmine Paolini; here, we look at what prize money the four women collect from the tournament.

How does prize money work at the United Cup?

Prize money at the United Cup is a little more complicated than at most WTA or ATP Tour events, with winnings awarded in three different ways:

Participation Fee: Every player in United Cup action receives a participation fee. However, this participant fee is dependent on where a player is ranked, and whether they are their nation’s No 1, No 2, or No 3 male or female player.

Team Wins: Each team member receives a specific amount of prize money should their nation win any tie. This figure increases through each stage of the event.

Match Wins: Each player earns prize money for every individual match win they achieve, with money available in both singles and mixed doubles. The amount of prize money per win increases as the tournament progresses.

Emma Raducanu (Great Britain)

Participation Fee: $100,000

Team Wins: $6,000

Match Wins: 0

Raducanu’s United Cup campaign was somewhat disrupted, with the star forced to pull out of a potential match versus Osaka due to injury.

The Brit was then beaten by Maria Sakkari in three sets when she took to court for Great Britain’s tie versus Greece, a tie that her nation would ultimately lose 2-1.

As her nation’s No 1 player, Raducanu earns a $100,000 participation fee thanks to being in the 21-30 ranking bracket.

She is also awarded $6,000 as a team member, thanks to Great Britain’s win over Japan, though earns no further prize money.

Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Participation Fee: $125,000

Team Wins: 0

Match Wins: $45,000

After a strong second half to her 2025 season, Osaka’s 2026 campaign got off to a faltering start, with a straight-sets loss to Sakkari in her opening match of the year.

She then bounced back with victory over Great Britain’s Katie Swan — who stepped in to replace Raducanu — though Japan ultimately lost both their group-stage ties.

As Japan’s No 1 player, Osaka earns a participant fee of $125,000 thanks to her 11-20 ranking, and earns a further $45,000 for her victory over Swan.

However, with no team wins to Japan’s name, the former world No 1 takes home no further prize money.

Victoria Mboko (Canada)

Participation: $125,000

Team Wins: $6,000

Match Wins: $45,000 (singles) + $8,500 (mixed doubles)

Mboko’s United Cup campaign got off to a winning start, with the teen star beating Zhu Lin as part of Canada’s whitewash win over China.

However, she and compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime both lost their singles ties against Belgium, and an overall 3-0 loss means the nation does not progress.

As her nation’s No 1 player, Mboko is awarded a participant fee of $125,000 for being in the 11-20 ranking bracket, and picks up a further $6,000 for Canada’s win over China.

She also picks up $45,000 for beating Lin in their singles clash, and a further $8,500 for her mixed doubles win in that tie.

Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

Participation: $250,000

Team Wins: $6,000

Match Wins: $45,000

Italy’s failure to progress was the biggest shock of round-robin action, with victory over France not enough to counteract defeat to Switzerland during the round-robin stage.

Paolini lost to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland but defeated Leolia Jeanjean of France, picking up $45,000 for that latter result.

The Italian also collects $6,000 for Italy’s overall win over France and, as her nation’s No 1 player and a top-10-ranked player overall, picks up a significant participant fee of $250,000.

