Seven-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz has come under fire from the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP) president for spending his hard-earned money.

The world No 2 – who has already earned $64,948,871 in career prize money at the age of 23 – placed an order for a new 27m, fully customised Sunreef Ultima 88 catamaran from Sunreef Yachts, with the news being made public in March.

Reports suggest the yacht is worth €10 million ($10.5 million), but money – of course – doesn’t matter to Alcaraz as he stated: “I decided to order the Ultima 88 with Sunreef because I feel they are not only experts in luxury catamarans but true trendsetters.

“Building with them gives me confidence that this will be the perfect yacht to unwind and recharge. I feel that Sunreef and I share the same dynamic spirit — we are a great match.”

But FITP boss Angelo Binaghi took a swipe at Alcaraz’s purchase during an interview with Corriere Della Sera after this year’s French Open.

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Binaghi discussed the rise of Italian tennis with Jannik Sinner, currently at No 1, having won four Grand Slams.

Despite Sinner’s early exit from Roland Garros, Italy still had three quarter-finalists with Flavio Cobolli finishing runner-up to Alexander Zverev while Matteo Arnaldi reached the last four and Matteo Berrettini the last eight.

“Everyone is searching for the secrets of Italian tennis. There isn’t a single explanation, but there is one that is very close to my heart, and which I think should be repeated often,” Binaghi said.

He continued as highlighted how Sinner didn’t retire from his French Open clash against Juan Manuel Cerundolo despite not feeling well before ending with a dig at Alcaraz, saying: “It all starts with example. Sinner choosing to stay on the court, to try until the end, without complaining about his condition. But when have we ever seen anything like this before?

“We admired foreign champions who did it, instead. As a former player, I belong to a generation of tennis players who sent the message that you had to be unscrupulous and brash, a little lazy, because you were successful anyway.

“Now we have a champion, fallen from the sky, who is leading the movement with the example of hard work. Can I say that? Unlike Alcaraz, Jannik will never buy a six-million-euro yacht. I’m sure of it, and I don’t think I’ll be proven wrong.”

Binaghi added: “It’s clear that, as a Federation, we’ve worked hard, supporting our players, trying to help them in every way, without forcing them to move far from home. But it’s clear that everything starts with them.

“Berrettini, and before him Fabio Fognini, were the evolution of the species, changing the norm of the lazy Italian player to embrace a culture of work, ethics, and sacrifice. Because without these values, in today’s super-competitive tennis, you’re going nowhere.”