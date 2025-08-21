Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have learned their potential paths to the 2025 US Open title as the men’s singles draw has been revealed.

The top eight seeds are: Sinner (1), Alcaraz (2), Alexander Zverev (3), Taylor Fritz (4), Jack Draper (5), Ben Shelton (6), Djokovic (7) and Alex de Minaur (8).

In a draw that looks fairly balanced, Sinner, Zverev, Draper and de Minaur have landed in the top half.

Sinner, who is chasing his fifth major, will start his US Open title defence against Vit Kopriva and could face a second round clash with the dangerous Alexei Popyrin.

The Italian is then projected to meet 27th seed Denis Shapovalov in round three before a possible fourth round meeting with 14th seed Tommy Paul or 23rd seed Alexander Bublik.

Draper, a US Open semi-finalist last year, is the seed projected to face Sinner in the last eight. While the Brit has not played since Wimbledon, he will be the favourite to progress from a section that also features Lorenzo Musetti (10) and Flavio Cobolli (24).

The men’s singles draw for the US Open is set! Top half: pic.twitter.com/BgAkOqhTLC — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 21, 2025

Zverev and de Minaur are projected to meet in the quarter-finals, with the player who advances from this section set for a potential semi-final showdown with Sinner.

With Djokovic seeded seventh, the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s position in the draw was a key talking point. The Serb has landed in the bottom half with Alcaraz, Fritz and Shelton.

US Open News

Patrick McEnroe picks US Open winner – and it’s not Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic

The 5 favourites to win the 2025 US Open men’s singles title – ranked!

Djokovic begins his campaign against Learner Tien before a second round meeting with a qualifier and a potential third round matchup against 28th seed Alex Michelsen.

The 38-year-old could face 11th seed Holger Rune in the fourth round, while No 4 Fritz — a runner-up last year — is his projected quarter-final opponent.

Alcaraz, a US Open champion in 2022, faces a tricky opener against huge-serving American Reilly Opelka before second round match against Mattia Bellucci or Juncheng Shang.

The Spaniard is due to take on 32nd seed Luciano Darderi in round three and 13th seed Daniil Medvedev — a champion in 2021 — in the last 16.

The five-time Grand Slam champion is projected for a quarter-final showdown with recent Canadian Open champion Ben Shelton. The winner of that potential clash could meet either Fritz or Djokovic in the last four.

US Open 2025 projected men’s singles quarter-finals

Jannik Sinner (1) vs Jack Draper (5)

Alexander Zverev (3) vs Alex de Minaur (8)

Taylor Fritz (4) vs Novak Djokovic (7)

Carlos Alcaraz (2) vs Ben Shelton (6)

READ NEXT: Jannik Sinner’s coach gives health update ahead of sickly world No 1’s US Open campaign

