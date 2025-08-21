Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff have learned their potential paths to the 2025 US Open title as the women’s singles draw has been revealed.

The top eight seeds in the women’s singles event are: Sabalenka (1), Swiatek (2), Gauff (3), Jessica Pegula (4), Mirra Andreeva (5), Madison Keys (6), Jasmine Paolini (7) and Amanda Anisimova (8).

World No 1 and defending US Open champion Sabalenka is joined in the top half by Pegula, Andreeva and Paolini.

The three-time major winner will start her tournament against Rebeka Masarova and could face Nuria Parrizas-Diaz or Polina Kudermetova in round two before a possible third round meeting with 31st seed and 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

The Belarusian could take on 14th seed Clara Tauson or 19th seed Elise Mertens in the last 16, while Paolini or ninth seed Elena Rybakina — who are slated to meet in the fourth round — are her potential quarter-final opponents.

The women’s singles top half draw is set! pic.twitter.com/x2eXmsYq2X — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 21, 2025

Emma Raducanu will begin against a qualifier and will play Veronika Kudermetova or another qualifier if she reaches the second round. The 2021 US Open winner could then meet 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina in a blockbuster third round encounter.

In the second quarter, 2024 US Open runner-up Pegula and teenage star Andreeva are projected to meet in the last eight, with the winner of this potential matchup due to face Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

US Open News

The 5 favourites to win the 2025 US Open women’s singles title – ranked!

Coco Gauff’s former coach breaks his silence on split ahead of US Open

No 2 seed Swiatek is in a strong-looking bottom half of the draw with Gauff, Keys and Anisimova.

Swiatek, a US Open champion in 2022, will begin her bid for a seventh major crown against Emiliano Arango, while either Suzan Lamens or Valerie Glozman will await her in round two.

The Pole could meet 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya in the third round before a possible last 16 clash with 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. Recent Wimbledon runner-up Anisimova is Swiatek’s projected quarter-final opponent in New York.

Third seed Gauff, who won the first of her two Grand Slams at the 2023 US Open, will start her campaign against Ajla Tomljanovic and she could face Donna Vekic or Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in her second match.

The American is projected for a third round encounter with 28th seed Magdalena Frech, while she could face 15th seed Daria Kasatkina or 23rd seed and four-time major winner Naomi Osaka in the last 16.

Keys, who won the 2025 Australian Open and was a runner-up at the 2017 US Open, is on course to play Gauff in the last eight. Swiatek and Gauff are projected to face off in the semi-finals.

US Open 2025 projected women’s singles quarter-finals

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Jasmine Paolini (7)

Jessica Pegula (4) vs Mirra Andreeva (5)

Coco Gauff (3) vs Madison Keys (6)

Iga Swiatek (2) vs Amanda Anisimova (8)

READ NEXT: Victoria Mboko ‘must be considered a threat to go deep’ at US Open

