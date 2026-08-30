Alex Eala has learned the venue for her opening match at the 2026 US Open after a leading tennis voice warned organisers not to make a mistake with the Filipina’s court assignments.

The 21-year-old is enjoying the best season of her career to date, and she enters the US Open with an impressive 38-20 record in 2026.

Eala began the North American summer hard-court campaign by claiming her maiden WTA Tour title at the Washington Open.

The Quezon City-born star is at a career-high ranking of world No 18 after winning 11 of her last 14 matches in a run that started at Wimbledon — where she reached the fourth round.

The Filipina is an icon in her home country, and she has been supported by huge numbers of her compatriots at various stops on the tennis tour.

Earlier this week, Patrick McEnroe — a former player turned commentator — urged US Open chiefs to schedule Eala’s matches on the main show courts.

“The USTA better make sure they put her on big courts,” the former French Open doubles champion told ESPN.

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“In New York, I think the crowd is going to be wild for her. It’s going to be a great story. Better make sure they don’t put her on one of those side courts early in the tournament.”

Eala will face 122nd-ranked American qualifier Mary Stoiana in the first round at Flushing Meadows, and the match will be played on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The Louis Armstrong Stadium holds 14,000 spectators, making it the second-biggest court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The US Open’s premier show court, the Arthur Ashe Stadium, is the largest tennis stadium in the world, with a capacity of 23,771.

Eala is seeded 17th at the US Open, which is her highest-ever seeding position at a Grand Slam.

If she wins her opening match, she will face either Oleksandra Oliynykova or Reese Brantmeier in the second round.

Eala’s last 16 result at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships is her best Grand Slam result to date.

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