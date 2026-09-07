Monday’s 2026 US Open headlines include Andy Roddick’s verdict on Alex Eala’s fans and Serena and Venus Williams receiving criticism after their doubles exit.

We also have news of Carlos Alcaraz’s surprise when he learned his quarter-final draw, and a pundit changing their mind about Aryna Sabalenka’s vulnerability.

Here is our roundup of some standout stories from the weekend at the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz left surprised by his quarter-final draw

Following his fourth round win against Tommy Paul, Alcaraz was taken aback when Roddick told him who he could play next during an interview on ESPN.

Roddick: “You’re either going to play [Ben] Shelton or [Stefanos] Tsitispas, maybe just a word on both of them.”

Alcaraz: “I thought, I thought, oh my God, I thought I was playing [Daniil] Medvedev-[Frances] Tiafoe.”

FULL STORY: Carlos Alcaraz makes US Open blunder live on TV as he is left surprised by Andy Roddick



Serena and Venus Williams’ actions after doubles exit sparks wildcard debate

Serena Williams and Venus Williams were beaten 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-6(7) by Chan Hao-Ching and Maya Joint in a pulsating opening round doubles match.

The exit of the American tennis icons didn’t make too many headlines, but their post-match behaviour sparked a lot of discussion on the Tennis365 Facebook page.

Tennis365’s Liam McMillen argued that the Williams sisters should not receive any more wildcards after they opted not to do a post-match press conference.

FULL STORY: Why Serena and Venus Williams should never receive a wildcard again after their actions at the US Open

Andy Roddick praises Alex Eala’s fans

Eala‘s US Open run ended with a thrilling three-set third round defeat to Iva Jovic, and Roddick spoke about his experience of witnessing the Filipina star’s passionate fanbase in person for the first time.

Roddick, a former world No 1 and US Open champion, said: “Fans were into it, cheering for their person, but doing it with class.

“Eala’s fan base is obviously massive. It’s obviously loyal. And I’m sorry, they’re so respectful.”

FULL STORY: Andy Roddick has a message for Alex Eala’s fans at the US Open after match with Iva Jovic

Aryna Sabalenka ‘doesn’t look as vulnerable as I was expecting’

Sabalenka, the world No 1 and defending US Open champion, has advanced to the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows without dropping a set.

Before the tournament, former British No 1 Annabel Croft assessed that Sabalenka was “vulnerable”, but she changed her tune after the Belarusian’s 6-4, 6-3 fourth round win over Taylor Townsend.

“She is going to take some beating. She doesn’t look as vulnerable as I was expecting. So far, she hasn’t dropped a set and looks in very good shape,” Croft told Sky Sports.

FULL STORY: ‘Showwoman’ Aryna Sabalenka forces Annabel Croft US Open U-turn as Martina Navratilova delivers verdict

More US Open News

Ben Shelton makes ‘very normal’ comment about Carlos Alcaraz before US Open blockbuster

Tearful Alex Eala banished one big concern at the US Open – now she can target the big prize

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