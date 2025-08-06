The US Open has announced a historic prize money purse for the 2025 edition of the tournament, with the men’s and women’s singles champions set for the biggest payout of all time.

The respective ATP and WTA champions at Flushing Meadows will be awarded a staggering $5,000,000 in 2025, the first time any official event has hit $5m in tournament prize money.

It represents a 39% increase on the $3,6m that both Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka were awarded for their triumphs at the tournament back in 2024.

And, it eclipses the $4,881,500 that Sinner earned for winning the 2024 ATP Finals, previously the biggest payout from a tennis tournament.

The overall prize money pool for the US Open has risen to an eye-watering $90m for 2025, up 20% on the $75m available in 2024.

Men’s and women’s singles runner-up prize money has, much like the champion’s haul, increased by 39%, with beaten finalists set to receive $2.5m in winnings.

There have been significant increases across all rounds of the singles events, with beaten semi-finalists set to earn themselves $1.26m for reaching the last four.

Players in round one will earn an astonishing $110,000 in prize money, potentially a life-changing amount for lower-ranked players and those coming through qualifying.

There has also been a significant increase in prize money for the doubles events at Flushing Meadows this summer.

For the first time at any Grand Slam tournament, the winning pairs in both the men’s and women’s doubles events will earn $1m in prize money, to be split between the two players.

Runners-up will be awarded $500,000, with the pairs beaten in the semi-finals still earning a sizeable $250,000 in winnings.

Champions at the revamped mixed doubles event, which will be held before the start of the main draw, will also pick up $1m in prize money.

The beaten finalists will earn themselves $400,000, and the semi-finalists $200,000.

When will the US Open start?

With the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon done and dusted for 2025, the US Open offers one final chance for Grand Slam glory in 2025.

Main draw men’s and women’s singles action will get underway on Sunday, August 24, with the first round of singles action spread across three days.

The women’s singles final will be held on Saturday, September 6, with the men’s final held on Sunday, September 7.

While the men’s and women’s doubles events will be held during the main fortnight of the tournament, the revamped mixed doubles event will take place from August 19-20, during the traditional fan week.

Men’s & Women’s Singles Main Draw Prize Money

Champion: $5,000,000

Runner-Up: $2,500,000

Semi-finalists: $1,260,000

Quarter-finalists: $660,000

Round 4: $400,000

Round 3: $237,000

Round 2: $154,000

Round 1: $110,000

