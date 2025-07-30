The US Open has announced 14 of the 16 teams that will compete at this year’s revamped mixed doubles event, and there are some high-profile absentees.

In an unprecedented change, this year’s US Open mixed doubles event will feature eight teams based on the combined singles rankings of the two players, as well as eight wildcard teams.

The reimagined mixed doubles tournament at the New York Grand Slam will take place on August 19-20 in the week before the singles events begin at Flushing Meadows.

The move is unsurprisingly unpopular among doubles specialists, but it has led to a wealth of big name singles stars signing up to form some intriguing pairings.

The eight teams that have received direct entry based on singles rankings have been confirmed, six of which were already revealed: Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul, Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev.

There have also been some notable changes, with Paula Badosa and Jack Draper now forming a team after originally signing up with different partners.

Badosa was set to partner Stefanos Tsitsipas but, after the pair’s reported breakup, the Greek is no longer on the entry list.

Draper, meanwhile, was going to play with Zheng Qinwen, but the Chinese star has pulled out of the US Open after undergoing elbow surgery.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka had teamed up with Grigor Dimitrov, but both are now missing from the entry list as injury has forced the Bulgarian to withdraw. The all-Italian pairing of Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti are also absent having been on the initial list.

Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune have formed a new team to complete the direct entrants.

Six of the eight wildcard teams have also been announced, with the final two set to be confirmed at a later date.

Five of the teams were already formed when the initial announcement was made: Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe, Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

A new pairing of Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka have been given a wildcard.

The participation of Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios has not been confirmed despite them being on the initial entry list as a team. They could, though, still be given one of the final two wildcard spots.

In response to the news that two wildcards are still available, Alex de Minaur expressed his wish to play with his girlfriend and fellow star Katie Boulter on Twitter.

2025 US Open mixed doubles entry list

Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner

Paula Badosa and Jack Draper

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud

Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz

Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune

Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev

Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul

Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe (WC)

Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic (WC)

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz (WC)

Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton (WC)

Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka (WC)

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (WC)

TBC (WC)

TBC (WC)

