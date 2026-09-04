Friday’s 2026 US Open headlines include Naomi Osaka sparking Tim Henman to call for a rule change and Alexander Zverev’s blunt assessment of his second round win.

We also have news of a former US Open finalist’s verdict on Carlos Alcaraz’s run so far, as well as the possible WTA penalties Alex Eala could face for missing the China Open.

Here is our roundup of some notable stories from Day 5 at the 2026 US Open.

Naomi Osaka sparks call for rule change

Two-time US Open champion Osaka saw off Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 in the second round at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.

Osaka’s inconsistent serving in the match led Henman to suggest that the let rule for serves should be scrapped.

“You wonder, it’s another rule that we probably discuss, whether you get rid of the let serve when the serve clips the top of the net,” the former world No 4 said on Sky Sports.

FULL STORY: Tim Henman calls for a radical rule change after what Naomi Osaka did at the US Open



Alexander Zverev’s ‘s*** performance’

Top seed Alexander Zverev prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3 against Quentin Halys in a marathon late-night second round contest.

The world No 2 offered a brutally honest evaluation of his own display.

“The performance was quite s***, to be honest, but I won, and that’s the most important thing,” said the German.

“I’ve been here for another four and a half hours, 2:15am again, but that is what I go to the gym for, that’s what I go to the track for, that’s what I train for, to be able to come out on top in these difficult moments.”

FULL STORY: Alexander Zverev’s draw opens up, but will he have energy after another ‘s***’ performance?



Alex Eala could face penalties for China Open decision

Eala‘s decision to represent the Philippines at the 2026 Asian Games means she will miss the China Open due to a schedule clash between the two events.

The China Open is one of the 10 WTA 1000 tournaments, which are mandatory events all players are expected to compete in — unless they are granted an exemption.

The penalties for missing mandatory WTA tournaments range from ranking point deductions to fines.

FULL STORY: Alex Eala: The possible penalties the Filipina star could face for missing the China Open



Carlos Alcaraz has ‘defied logic – but he has been pretty fortunate’

Having been sidelined for over four months due to a right wrist injury prior to the US Open, Alcaraz has earned two decisive wins in New York.

Following Alcaraz’s four-set second round victory over Jaime Faria, former world No 4 Greg Rusedski assessed that the Spaniard’s comeback has defied logic.

However, the 1997 US Open runner-up added: “He’s been pretty fortunate, let’s be honest. The opening three rounds look pretty comfortable.”

FULL STORY: ‘Carlos Alcaraz ‘s US Open comeback has defied logic and made me eat my words’



More US Open News

How Alex Eala took her game to the next level to become a US Open contender

Serena Williams explains what Carlos Alcaraz did at the US Open that she ‘really appreciated’

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