The fourth and final Grand Slam of the year has begun in explosive fashion.

Before the tournament proper began, five-time US Open winner Roger Federer returned to Flushing Meadows for an exhibition with Andy Roddick, John McEnroe and Andre Agassi.

Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik won the US Open mixed doubles title, in a tournament where the returning Carlos Alcaraz partnered with 23-time major winner Serena Williams.

While that was going on, Stan Wawrinka was left in limbo after initially not getting a wildcard for the Flushing Meadows tournament, before eventually being handed one following an injury withdrawal – an issue that cannot be ignored.

Now that the tournament is properly underway, here are some eye-catching stories over the past 24 hours or so.

More US Open News

Carlos Alcaraz tipped to lose his opening US Open match by former finalist

Live WTA Rankings: Elena Rybakina overtakes Aryna Sabalenka at No 1, Alex Eala’s new career high, Emma Raducanu -14

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

1) Novak Djokovic in shock US Open exit

After reaching the final of this year’s Australian Open and the last four at Wimbledon last month, hopes were high that Djokovic could have a deep run in New York. But Mariano Navone had other ideas as he outlasted the 39-year-old over five sets on Sunday.

This was his first opening-round exit at a major since 2006, as Djokovic fought back tears, but was unable to stop himself throwing up, in a demoralising defeat. The 24-time major winner also made a worrying admission that may inch him closer towards retirement.

He said, “It’s something that I have been carrying pretty much every match this year – vomiting, throwing up. And then my whole body starts to collapse basically, cramping and pain – the back just gave up in the end and shoulder, and I couldn’t close it out.”

When asked if he has learned anything about his health issues the past few months, he replied: “I don’t know [how I can solve the problem]. I don’t want to go into too much detail right now. I’m just trying to understand what’s going on and how much longer I can keep going like this.”

For more on that story, click here.

2) Alex Eala ‘creates a movement’

It is hard to argue that Alex Eala is not the hottest property in tennis right now. The 21-year-old’s surge into the top 20 has led to record crowds, sponsors throwing themselves at her, and sky-high numbers on social media – for her and those talking about her.

As the Filipina prepares to start her Flushing Meadows campaign, it has become clear that ‘EalaMania’ has taken hold, with Roddick saying she is “creating a movement”.

And while some may be overawed by all this attention and pressure, former British No 1 Annabel Croft believes Eala is creating an “aura” around her.

She said, “I would imagine that she has built up some kind of locker-room respect right now where you build a certain aura and then that counts for quite a lot on the tour as well because players don’t want to face you because of the record that she’s building up.

“She keeps notching up the big wins, but she’s also backing up the pressure wins. She plays under a lot of pressure with all of that excitement from the Filipino community. They turn out in their droves to watch her. That for some people would be a pressure, but she embraces it. She loves it.”

For more, click here.

3) John McEnroe under fire

Seven-time major winner McEnroe has come under fire for his comments shortly after Navone beat Djokovic for the biggest victory of his career.

The 25-year-old came from two sets to one down to win 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-1 to set up a second round clash with Stan Wawrinka or Matteo Berrettini.

That has opened the draw right up, but instead of lauding the Argentinian, McEnroe made a throwaway remark that has not gone down well on social media.

He said from the commentary box, “You’ll be playing your second round on Court 21. We wish you the best. And he is going to have to try and play with that effort and intensity but enjoy the moment, young man.”

The American has since been accused of being “disrespectful”, and others have said he needs to put down the microphone over his “despicable” remarks.

For the full story, visit here.

4) Carlos Alcaraz favouritism?

Terence Atmane lost an epic five-set match to Jaume Munar in the first round of the US Open, in a contest where the Frenchman repeatedly struggled with cramp.

The 24-year-old, who is left-handed, even resorted to underarm serves with his right hand as the cramping took hold.

But the controversy occured in the fifth set when he was refused treatment by the physio, who deemed Atmane was cramping. The rules dictate that a player cannot receive a MTO for cramping but can get treatment on the changeover.

When the physio walked away, Atmane was then heard saying, “Excuse me, can you just give me treatment and stop acting stupid,” before asking for his credentials.

That has led some to say that the likes of Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner get favourable treatment over similar incidents. For the full story, click here.

5) US Open headline results

Former finalist and third seed Jessica Pegula is into round two after beating Gabriela Ruse in straight sets, while former champion Daniil Medvedev – who recently talked about switching to a pickleball career – secured an encouraging victory over Hugo Gaston for the loss of just 10 games.

In-form Luca Van Assche knocked out Brit Cameron Norrie in four sets, while two-time major winner Barbora Krejcikova (seeded 27) lost in two sets to Kamilla Rakhimova.

Jenson Brooksby was in tears as he lost in five sets to Jaime Faria, and 46-year-old Venus Williams lost the battle of the US Open wildcards with a 6-2 7-6 (6) loss to Sofia Kenin.

A number of other matches were suspended due to rain. But Djokovic’s loss was the biggest story of day one.

WHAT NEXT? Jessica Pegula shares interesting theory on ‘special player’ Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open gamble