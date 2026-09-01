Tuesday’s US Open headlines include Carlos Alcaraz’s convincing victory on his return from injury and reaction to Novak Djokovic’s shock exit.

We also have news of Aryna Sabalenka’s strong message to her “haters”, Stefanos Tsitsipas’ revelation about Nick Kyrgios positive cocaine test, and Alex Eala receiving some big praise.

Here is our roundup of some notable stories from Day 2 of the 2026 US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz reacts to impressive comeback win

On Monday, Alcaraz saw off Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in his first singles match since he suffered a right wrist injury in April.

In his on-court interview, Alcaraz expressed his belief that he will “get better and better after every day.”

“The level of tennis has got to be better. I’m happy with the levelled I played in my first official match in four months,” said the world No 3.

“I’m proud about it. But I need more matches under the belt, get into the rhythm of the tournament. I’m pretty sure I’m going to get better and better after every day.”

FULL STORY: Carlos Alcaraz makes ‘doubts’ confession as he reacts to impressive US Open comeback



Andy Roddick tells Novak Djokovic critics to ‘shut up’

Djokovic collapsed physically during his five-set loss to Mariano Navone on the opening day of the US Open.

The 39-year-old tennis legend’s future has since been a big talking point, but Andy Roddick has slammed those calling for the 24-time major champion to retire.

“I think there’s a difference between wondering if it’ll be his last time, and being a dumbass on Twitter saying, ‘he should retire’,” said the former world No 1.

“Shut up. He can make that decision. He’s in on his own entry. He’s made the semis more often than not recently. We don’t get a say in it. Everyone chooses their own path.”

FULL STORY: Andy Roddick has strong message for those telling Novak Djokovic to retire after his US Open exit

Alex Eala labelled tennis’ ‘biggest star’

World No 18 Eala will play her first round US Open match on Tuesday, and the 21-year-old Filipina’s star power has been hailed by Greg Rusedski.

“She is right now by far, in my opinion, the biggest star in our game,” the former world No 4 said. “She gets the most hits on social media, the most views. She is just wonderful for our sport.

“I can’t wait for that opener. Looking forward to it and looking forward to ‘Eala Mania’ throughout these two weeks of the championships.”

FULL STORY: Alex Eala hailed as the ‘biggest star in tennis’ – and the US Open ticket numbers back it up

Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘ knew about’ Nick Kyrgios’ positive cocaine test before announcement

Former world No 3 Tsitsipas, who is currently ranked 53rd, started his US Open campaign by stunning 10th seed Arthur Fils 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-4 on Monday.

Following his victory, Tsitsipas divulged that he was aware of Kyrgios’ positive test for cocaine before the news was made public last month.

“I don’t know what to tell you. I mean, to be entirely honest with you, I knew about this before the announcement. Myself, I knew about it,” said the two-time Grand Slam finalist.

“So what can I tell you? I will just tell you the truth. I knew about all of this before any announcement was made, and when I saw it on social media, I was, like, ‘here we go’. I kind of expected it, to be honest.”

FULL STORY: Stefanos Tsitsipas vows not to cover up for Nick Kyrgios after positive cocaine test – ‘I heard about these behaviours’



Aryna Sabalenka ‘so tired of miserable haters’

Sabalenka began her US Open title defence with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Camila Osorio, and the world No 1 hit out at “miserable haters” when speaking to Sky Sports afterwards.

“Honestly, it took me a little while to shut down those noises,” the four-time Grand Slam winner said.

“It’s always going to be people who support your choices, people who go against that, people who love you, who hate you. And I’m like, I’m so tired of those miserable haters.”

Other standout US Open Day 2 results

Men’s singles

Matteo Berrettini d. Stan Wawrinka (WC) 7-6(4), 7-6(3), 6-0

Felix Auger-Aliassime (3) d. Rinky Hijikata 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Ben Shelton (8) d. Tallon Griekspoor 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2

Frances Tiafoe (11) d. Martin Damm 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Women’s singles

Amanda Anisimova (10) d. Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 6-3

Iga Swiatek (8) d. Wang Xiyu 6-2, 6-3

Naomi Osaka (13) d. Anastasia Zakharova 7-6(6), 7-6(3)

More US Open News

Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open comeback win sparks ‘shocking’ comment from Grand Slam finalist

US Open withdrawal list: 22 stars now out as former champion joins Jannik Sinner on sidelines

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