Ticket prices at the US Open became one of the big stories at the start of the tournament, with the resale market quoting extravagant prices for tickets to attend the final Grand Slam of the year.

Tennis365 led the way in reporting on this topic as we ran our first story on ticket prices in late July, when we revealed resale tickets for the men’s singles final were on sale for an eye-watering $20,921.07 each, while tickets were on sale for the women’s final the day before at $5,885.38.

Some of those figures remained in place during the opening days of the tournament, as big names like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alex Eala and Serena Williams lifted the demand for tickets.

Yet the final weekend is approaching and the resale site offering official US Open are serving up very different numbers.

Tickets for Alexander Zverev’s semi-final against Karen Khachanov had plummeted to just $35 on the resale market, with the site suggesting the value of that ticket has plunged by 89 per cent.

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There are also numerous tickets on sale for the women’s final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina for less than $300, with the absence of an American in the final adding to the sliding appeal for fans in New York.

However, the all-American men’s semi-final between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton is also serving up ticket prices that may be surprising, with the resale market loaded with tickets on offer for $300 and less.

Despite the diminishing interest in the final days of the tournament, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) is still expected to have exceeded revenue and profits from last year’s tournament after a three-week extravaganza at Flushing Meadows.

The USTA reported $623.8million in revenue in 2024, with the vast majority coming from its US Open tournament

The tournament accounted for $559.6 million of the governing body’s income, or 90% of the total haul, according to its most recent audited financial statements. Event expenses were $282.2 million, implying an operating profit of about $277.4 million.

That income allowed organisers to increase prize money this year to a record-breaking $108,000,000 for all competitions, with the men’s and women’s singles champion set to be handed $5.5m this weekend.

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