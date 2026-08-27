Ugo Humbert is the latest name to withdraw from this year’s US Open due to injury, while American wildcard Patrick Kypson says he is “gutted” to miss the tournament.

This year’s most common thread has arguably been players missing events through injury. Carlos Alcaraz returned to action in the US Open mixed doubles this week after being out for more than four months with a wrist problem.

The Spaniard was unable to play at the French Open or Wimbledon and world No 1 Jannik Sinner will not be appearing in New York due to a knee issue.

Rising Brazilian star Joao Fonseca was forced to miss the year’s final Grand Slam with an abdominal injury, and on the women’s side, former Canadian Open champion Victoria Mboko is still out with the knee problem that ended her Queen’s Club tournament early.

On Thursday, former world No 13 Humbert announced his back was causing him problems again, and he would not be in the draw at Flushing Meadows.

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In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to take part in the US Open this year. My back is playing up again and I won’t be able to compete in the year’s final Grand Slam. Time to focus on my recovery – see you back on the courts very soon.”

This came less than a day after Kypson, who was controversially given a wildcard over three-time major winner and former US Open champion Stan Wawrinka, announced his injury withdrawal, too.

The 26-year-old didn’t specify what the injury was but suggested it had been bugging him for a while.

He wrote on Instagram, “Been a rough stretch. Just haven’t been able to get it right, not sure when it will be. Absolutely gutted to miss the @usopen this year.

“Always my favorite event of the year. Strong enough to be weak. Godspeed.”

His absence has allowed Wawrinka to take the final men’s singles wildcard after all. Aside from that, here is a list of the male players who have withdrawn through injury.

2026 US Open ATP withdrawal list

Jannik Sinner (world No 1) – replaced by Carlos Taberner

(world No 1) – replaced by Carlos Taberner Joao Fonseca (world No 26) – replaced by a lucky loser

(world No 26) – replaced by a lucky loser Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (world No 27) – replaced by Alexei Popyrin

(world No 27) – replaced by Alexei Popyrin Ugo Humbert (world No 30) – TBC

(world No 30) – TBC Ethan Quinn (world No 45) – replaced by Martin Damm

(world No 45) – replaced by Martin Damm Sebastian Korda (world No 64) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic

(world No 64) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic Holger Rune (world No 80) – replaced by Facundo Díaz Acosta

(world No 80) – replaced by Facundo Díaz Acosta Gabriel Diallo (world No 92) – replaced by Wu Yibing

(world No 92) – replaced by Wu Yibing Emilio Nava (world No 100) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi

(world No 100) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi Patrick Kypson – (world No 116) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka

(world No 116) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka Jack Draper (world No 141) – replaced by a lucky loser

In the women’s side of the draw, Hailey Baptiste remains out with a serious knee injury and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu is still recovering from the lower right leg stress fracture she suffered at Queen’s.

Finally, below is the list of women who are injured for the final major of the year.

2026 US Open WTA withdrawal list

Victoria Mboko (world No 15) – replaced by Mananchaya Sawangkaew

(world No 15) – replaced by Mananchaya Sawangkaew Hailey Baptiste (world No 34) – replaced by Kaitlin Quevedo

(world No 34) – replaced by Kaitlin Quevedo Jaqueline Cristian (world No 41) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova

(world No 41) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova Emma Raducanu (world No 59) – replaced by Anna Blinkova

(world No 59) – replaced by Anna Blinkova Irina-Camelia Begu (world No 82 PR) – replaced by Elsa Jacquemot

(world No 82 PR) – replaced by Elsa Jacquemot Jil Teichmann (world No 89 PR) – replaced by Julia Grabher

(world No 89 PR) – replaced by Julia Grabher Ajla Tomljanovic (world No 93) – replaced by Ella Seidel

(world No 93) – replaced by Ella Seidel Laura Siegemund (world No 98) – replaced by Nadia Podoroska

(world No 98) – replaced by Nadia Podoroska Varvara Gracheva (world No 106) – replaced by Anastasia Zakharova

WHAT NEXT? Jannik Sinner told to stay away from tennis in worrying injury update