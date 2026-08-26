The start of the 2026 US Open is just days away, and the total number of players to withdraw from the season’s final Grand Slam has now reached 19.

Main draw singles action at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York City, will take place from 30 August to 13 September.

This year’s US Open will be the 146th edition of the major tournament, which is the final event of the North American summer hard-court season.

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are the reigning US Open singles champions, with the duo each having won their second titles at the event last year.

There were doubts over whether Alcaraz would be able to feature in New York as he did not play for over four months due to a right wrist injury.

However, the seven-time major winner has confirmed his participation, and he returned to the court to partner Serena Williams in the mixed doubles event.

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While Alcaraz’s presence is a major boost for the US Open, the absence of world No 1 Jannik Sinner is the biggest blow the tournament has suffered.

Sinner, who is sidelined due to a knee injury, has not played since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last month.

There are 10 men and nine women who have withdrawn from the respective US Open singles entry lists.

2026 US Open ATP withdrawal list

Patrick Kypson was given a main draw US Open wildcard, but the American became the 19th and latest player to pull out on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since Wimbledon, and his wildcard has been awarded to 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka.

Jannik Sinner (world No 1) – replaced by Carlos Taberner

(world No 1) – replaced by Carlos Taberner Joao Fonseca (world No 26) – replaced by a lucky loser

(world No 26) – replaced by a lucky loser Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (world No 27) – replaced by Alexei Popyrin

(world No 27) – replaced by Alexei Popyrin Ethan Quinn (world No 60) – replaced by Martin Damm

(world No 60) – replaced by Martin Damm Sebastian Korda (world No 68) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic

(world No 68) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic Emilio Nava (world No 111) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi

(world No 111) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi Gabriel Diallo (world No 114) – replaced by Wu Yibing

(world No 114) – replaced by Wu Yibing Patrick Kypson (world No 116) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka

(world No 116) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka Holger Rune (world No 133) – replaced by Facundo Diaz Acosta

(world No 133) – replaced by Facundo Diaz Acosta Jack Draper (world No 141) – replaced by a lucky loser

2026 US Open WTA withdrawal list

Victoria Mboko, Emma Raducanu and Hailey Baptiste are among the WTA players who will miss the US Open.

Victoria Mboko (world No 15) – replaced by Mananchaya Sawangkaew

(world No 15) – replaced by Mananchaya Sawangkaew Hailey Baptiste (world No 34) – replaced by Kaitlin Quevedo

(world No 34) – replaced by Kaitlin Quevedo Jaqueline Cristian (world No 41) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova

(world No 41) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova Emma Raducanu (world No 59) – replaced by Anna Blinkova

(world No 59) – replaced by Anna Blinkova Irina-Camelia Begu (world No 82 PR) – replaced by Elsa Jacquemot

(world No 82 PR) – replaced by Elsa Jacquemot Jil Teichmann (world No 89 PR) – replaced by Julia Grabher

(world No 89 PR) – replaced by Julia Grabher Ajla Tomljanovic (world No 93) – replaced by Ella Seidel

(world No 93) – replaced by Ella Seidel Laura Siegemund (world No 98) – replaced by Nadia Podoroska

(world No 98) – replaced by Nadia Podoroska Varvara Gracheva (world No 106) – replaced by Anastasia Zakharova

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