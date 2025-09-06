Tennis analysts and former players Laura Robson and Ryan Harrison have shared their thoughts on the 2025 US Open women’s singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova.

Sabalenka and Anisimova will face off on Saturday night at Flushing Meadows in what will be their 10th career encounter. Anisimova leads the head-to-head 6-3 and won their last match 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a thrilling Wimbledon semi-final in July.

World No 1 Sabalenka, who is the defending champion, is vying for her second US Open crown and fourth Grand Slam title overall. The 27-year-old Belarusian was a runner-up at both the Australian Open and the French Open this year, losing to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff in the finals.

Anisimova, who is ranked ninth, is chasing her maiden major title. The 24-year-old American suffered a brutal 0-6, 0-6 loss to Iga Swiatek in her first Grand Slam final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

The pair both prevailed in enthralling three-set semi-finals in New York, with Sabalenka beating Jessica Pegula and Anisimova overcoming Naomi Osaka.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Robson — a former British No 1 — evaluated both players and made her prediction for the final.

“It was four incredible ball strikers [in the semi-finals], and then the two faster players came through, in terms of ball speed,” said the former world No 27.

“They were playing just lights out [tennis], especially Anisimova. I think she’s got the fastest backhand of anyone in the tournament, including the guys still left in the draw.

“I am kind of expecting Sabalenka to come through this final. You didn’t even ask me for a prediction, but I am leaning that way because of how she handled the situation in the third set against Pegula, saving all those break points, how she saved them as well with some of the best tennis of the entire tournament.

“We saw her regroup in real time, you know, each moment she stepped up. I think mentally, she wants it more than anyone else.

“She has done work on herself since that Wimbledon semi-final and we saw that against Pegula that she just stayed calm. She didn’t let the situation get on top of her and she also didn’t let the crowd affect her in any way, that’s definitely going to play a part in the final.

“Again, we saw her go through the motions and her routines and then just stay cool under pressure so I think, yeah, mentally she looks at the very top of her game.”

Ryan Harrison, who reached a career-high ranking of 40, also weighed in on Anisimova.

“We have seen her smiling in some of the tense moments, which I think is a little bit experience on her, just learning how to manage everything that you are dealing with out there,” said the American.

“I think it’s really important for her to try and have fun out there in the final. You want to get out there and, you know in the Wimbledon final, not to bring that up too much, she looked very tense, she looked like a little shell-shocked, so I think it’s important to see her smiling.

“I think I expect to see her having the crowd behind her. If she gets going quickly early and the crowd becomes a factor and you get that adrenaline rush, she can be a dangerous person to play against.”

