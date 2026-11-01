Valentin Vacherot and Jiri Lehecka ranking points and prize money after Swiss Indoors final

Valentin Vacherot won a terrific battle against Jiri Lehecka to become the Swiss Indoors champion.

Vacherot battled back from a set down to topple the Czech star and claim the second ATP Tour title of his career.

The star, who made his name by winning the Shanghai Masters as a qualifier in 2025, defeated the likes of Rafael Jodar, Holger Rune, and Taylor Fritz en route to the Swiss Indoors title.

As a result the star has been awarded handsomely for his performances at the Swiss Indoors after becoming the first Monegasque player to win an ATP 500 tournament.

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Vacherot collected the full 500 points by winning the Swiss Indoors, as well as the €483,335 in prize money.

That takes him up to world No 24 in the rankings and means he once again enjoys a terrific end to an ATP Tour campaign, after winning his maiden title in Shanghai last year.

As for Lehecka, he will take home 300 ranking points, which sees him stand at world No 15 in the ATP Tour rankings.

Both men will now head to the Paris Masters, so there is very little time for either to soak in the result that has happened at the Swiss Indoors.

Lehecka is set for a difficult first round tie against Alex Michelsen at the Paris events, but it will get even harder if he manages to get the victory.

Valentin Vacherot’s route to the Swiss Indoors title

1R: Mariano Navone

2R: Rafael Jodar

QF: Holger Rune

SF: Taylor Fritz

F: Jiri Lehecka

Carlos Alcaraz is awaiting the winner of that match, so the Vienna Open champion and the Swiss Indoors finalist could be set for a bumper second round match.

As for Vacherot, he has been drawn against Novak Djokovic in the first round of the final Masters tournament of the 2026 ATP Tour season.

Djokovic is playing the tournament for the first time since 2023, but the draw has not been kind to either man.

Vacherot has a winning head-to-head record against Djokovic, however, having beaten him in their only meeting on the ATP Tour.

That came at the Shanghai Masters, during his 2025 run to the title, as the star beat the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the semifinals of the tournament.

Nevertheless, it will be a very difficult test for Vacherot, particularly with Djokovic looking to gain much-needed ATP ranking points to qualify for the ATP Finals at the end of the year.

The Paris Masters begins on November 2nd and it is a shorter Masters format than usual, with the event lasting a traditional week, rather han 12 days.