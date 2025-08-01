Venus Williams has penned an emotional message on Instagram marking one year since the myomectomy that has helped her play tennis “healthier than ever”.

Tennis icon Williams made a stunning return to court at the Citi DC Open last week, beating Peyton Stearns in the opening round, before falling to fifth seed Magdalena Frech.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion became the second-oldest woman to win a WTA Tour match and also reached the second round of the doubles event, partnering Hailey Baptiste.

It had been 16 months since Williams had last played a WTA Tour match at the 2024 Miami Open, with many believing the 45-year-old had silently stepped away from the game.

However, the American’s comeback is now set to gather pace, with a wildcard for the Cincinnati Open confirmed, and a main-draw wildcard for the US Open likely to follow.

Williams’ return to court comes just one year after a major operation to remove fibroids and a focal adenomyoma that were on her uterus.

And, taking to Instagram, she opened up about the procedure – and sent a message of thanks to those who supported her along the way.

She wrote: “On this day 1 year ago I was having surgery, an open myomectomy to remove fibroids and a large focal adenomyoma that was imbedded in the muscle of my uterus. What a difference a year makes!

Tennis News

Emma Raducanu closing in on key rankings position as she continues Canadian Open run

How Iga Swiatek clinched incredible feat only Serena Williams has bettered with Canadian Open win

“I played my first tournament in over 16 months (thank you @markdein1 @mubadalacitidcopen !) and I am now preparing to play the @usopen. This post is in celebration of the last day of fibroid awareness month. There can be happy endings!

“I was told I was inoperable. I was told I could bleed to death on the table. I was told to get a surrogate and forget the hope to carry my own children. I was misdiagnosed. I went untreated for years and years and years.

“It’s so important to advocate for your health! I suffered from severe anemia, debilitating pain, excessive bleeding and abnormally frequent menstrual cycles for many years. It affected my tennis and the trajectory of my career.

“I told my story so other women don’t have to go through this and so they can get better sooner. Thank you @drshirazian (my hero!) and @nyulangone for spearheading my pathway to health, getting me back to the sport I love and for helping to build awareness for this very curable issue.

“I play tennis now because I can play healthier than ever, it is a dream come true! Thanks @laralucaslulu @ladyisha01 @andreapreti88 @isabelbrigido_ and Li Fang the dream team that took care of me and my little puppy Harold when I couldn’t!”

Now back on the WTA Rankings after her return to court, Williams is not in action at the Canadian Open this week, and will instead return to action in Cincinnati.

The world No 571 last played the event in 2023, defeating 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova in round one before a three-set defeat to Zheng Qinwen.

Until beating Stearns in Washington, that victory over Kudermetova had been Williams’ most recent on the WTA Tour, the American losing opening matches at the 2023 US Open, and in both Indian Wells and Miami in 2024.

The American is also in line to return to US Open action at the end of the summer, and will look to bounce back from a heavy loss to Greet Minnen in her last tournament appearance two years ago.

Williams triumphed at the US Open back in 2000 and 2001, having made her tournament debut back in 1997.

Read Next: Who is Venus Williams’ fiancé? Italian film star and former model Andrea Preti