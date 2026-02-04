Venus Williams’ history-making comeback continues to gather pace, with the tennis icon set to return to action for the first time since her Australian Open campaign.

Former world No 1 Williams first returned to action after a 16-month hiatus last summer, reaching the second round of the Washington Open, before also competing at the Cincinnati Open and US Open.

The start of 2026 has seen the seven-time Grand Slam champion compete in three separate events, with the American in action at the Auckland Open, Hobart International, and the Australian Open.

Williams was beaten by Magda Linette in Auckland and Tatjana Maria in Hobart, before a nail-biting three-set defeat to Olga Danilovic in Melbourne.

The 45-year-old was making a record 22nd women’s singles main draw appearance at the Australian Open and became the oldest woman in the Open Era to compete at the event, and was leading 4-0 in the final set before a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 loss to her Serbian opponent.

Williams did not confirm when she would play next after her defeat to Danilovic, though it has now been confirmed that the American will be in action at the ATX Open later this month.

The WTA 250 event will take place in Austin from February 23 to March 1st, with the tennis great accepting a wildcard into the tournament.

“I’m so excited to be heading to Austin and playing my first ATX Open,” said Williams, in a statement on the event’s website.

“The city has such great energy and I’ve heard the fans are incredible. I’m looking forward to playing both singles and doubles in front of such a passionate tennis community.”

Williams joins a strong field at the WTA 250 event in Austin, which is set to be headlined by Jessica Pegula.

World No 6 Pegula returns as the top seed and will look to defend her title at the tournament, with the woman she beat in the 2025 final — compatriot McCartney Kessler — also set to be in action.

Alongside Williams, Pegula, and Kessler, fellow US players Iva Jovic and Peyton Stearns are also set to compete, as is Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

Williams’ wildcard into the ATX Open will fuel hopes that she will compete at both the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open in March, with the ‘Sunshine Double’ events two of the biggest on tour.

The American last competed in Indian Wells and Miami in 2024, losing in the opening round of both tournaments after receiving a wildcard into each event.

Williams was famously announced as a wildcard into the Indian Wells draw in 2025, and later publicly had to state she would not be entering the event.

