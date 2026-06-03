Aryna Sabalenka covers her face with her towel, next to a smiling Venus Williams

Venus Williams believes that Aryna Sabalenka’s heartbreaking defeat to Diana Shnaider in the French Open will make her “stronger”.

The world No 1 seemed to be cruising into the semi-finals of Roland Garros after earning a 6-3 4-1 advantage on Court Philippe Chatrier.

However, the windy conditions seemed to completely throw the 28-year-old off her game as she committed 57 unforced errors.

While she imploded, the 25th-seeded Russian took full advantage, raised her game, and secured a 3-6 7-5 6-0 victory on Wednesday.

As she prepares for her first Grand Slam semi-final, where French Open qualifier Maja Chwalinksa is waiting, Sabalenka has been left to rue what might have been.

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The four-time major winner was so crestfallen after her loss that she admitted she was considering quitting tennis.

However, former world No 1 Venus thinks that would be a “tragedy”, while giving her some salient advice going forward.

She said on TNT Sports, “I was feeling sad, actually. I got taken by her emotions. [I have] A lot of empathy for her. And she leaves it all on the court. You see everything she feels on the court.

“Perhaps, maybe take a little more time if you need to before the press conference, because I don’t think she wants to quit tennis. That would be a tragedy for tennis and a tragedy for her. But when you lose it’s just so, like, ugh. The inner struggle is real.

“I like that she lets us in, lets us be a part of her world in that way. What happened today happens to every player at some point in time. And it hurts. The worst part is that you let yourself down. And to deal with letting yourself down is the hardest thing in the world.

“If you just get beat, you just got beat. If somebody wiped you off the court, you got beat, they played better… You can deal with that. But right now she’s dealing with her own disappointment. It’s hard to sleep at night with that.”

Despite this setback, Venus thinks this shouldn’t detract from the year she has had, which includes an Australian Open final and the Sunshine Double.

Moreover, the American thinks Sabalenka will become a better player for this loss.

“What I’ll also say is that any of us would take the year she’s had. I think she’s just amplifying in this moment. But she’s had a great year. I don’t think she should have any regrets. This should make her stronger,” she added.

GO FURTHER: Why Aryna Sabalenka deserves an apology from Roland Garros