Venus Williams joked that she hoped sister Serena “won’t be jealous” as she previewed her blockbuster doubles partnership with Elina Svitolina in Auckland.

Tennis icon Williams is returning to action in 2026 after competing in three US hard-court events last summer, with the former world No 1 making her season debut at the Auckland Open this week.

The 45-year-old accepted a wildcard into the singles main draw and is set to face fifth seed Magda Linette, though she will also be in doubles action at the WTA 250 event.

Williams will join forces with Ukrainian star Svitolina, with the world No 14 also in action as the top seed in the women’s singles event.

The American and former world No 3 Svitolina have faced off five times on the singles court — with the Ukrainian leading the head-to-head 4-1 — though this will be the first time they have paired up for doubles.

Svitolina has won two WTA Tour doubles titles, but they both came over a decade ago at the Istanbul Cup — and she has never been inside the top 100 of the WTA doubles rankings.

Alongside her seven Grand Slam singles titles, Williams won 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles alongside her younger sister Serena at the peak of her powers, with the 45-year-old also a two-time mixed doubles major champion.

Williams reached the quarter-final of the US Open women’s doubles event alongside Leylah Fernandez last summer, though this is her first tournament since then.

Speaking in a special video shared ahead of the tournament, the American revealed her thoughts about her upcoming partnership.

She said: “I’m playing doubles with Elina Svitolina — we’ve always been opponents, but finally we’re on the same team. And I hope Serena won’t be jealous.

“If there’s one thing she’s going to do, she’s going to compete. So neither of us play doubles every day, but I think we’ll both bring our singles game together and make it work.”

Williams and Svitolina take to the court on Monday to face rising stars Iva Jovic and Alex Eala, in what will be somewhat of a generational battle.

And Svitolina — who will start her singles campaign against Varvara Gracheva — is excited to take to the court alongside an all-time great of the sport.

“It’s great to share a court with her and, you know, to play with such a legend, it’s a big privilege for me, and I’ll try to do my best tomorrow [Monday], to give my very best for the win,” added the 31-year-old.

Williams and Svitolina’s doubles encounter versus Jovic and Eala is the third match scheduled on the tournament’s Centre Court tomorrow.

The match will take place after singles matches between third seed Jovic and qualifier Gabriela Knutson, and seventh seed Wang Xinyu and Caty McNally.

After Monday’s doubles match, Williams and Svitolina are both set to start their singles campaigns on Tuesday.

It will be the first of three tournaments this month for Williams, who will compete at both the Hobart International and Australian Open as a wildcard.

