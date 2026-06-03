Venus Williams provides surprising update on Serena Williams’ return to tennis – ‘It’s so crazy’

Despite the shocking events of Roland Garros over the past two weeks, the biggest news to come out of the tennis recently is still Serena Williams’ return.

The American icon is set to play doubles alongside Victoria Mboko at Queen’s, with potentially more events to come on the grass court calendar.

Williams has not played since 2022, when she bowed out of the US Open after being defeated by Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of her home Grand Slam.

Upon her return, many of discussed what Serena Williams’ level will be at the age of 44, and now her sister, Venus Williams, has provided an update.

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Speaking on TNT Sports US, Williams opened up about how her sister’s sensational return to the sport after four years initially came about.

“I think it was me more bullying here [to come back],” she joked, before providing a telling update about how much she has seen her play recently.

“I think she hits every now and then. I don’t see her on the court that often. I don’t know when she’s been practicing honestly. I’m honest, I don’t know how her form is.”

However, she is not worried about her level when it comes to her professional return.

“But what I will tell you is she can not hit for months and I’ll be hitting and she can come out and grab a racket and running shoes and just hit a ton out of the ball without ever hitting. It’s incredible.

“The quality of her stroke is obviously there. I think she’s a bit of a natural. She has a pretty good record. She knows what she’s doing. She’s very tenacious. I’m not worried about how she’s gonna play even though I haven’t really seen her play, it’s so crazy.”

Both Serena and Venus will be back in action during the grass court season, with the latter already confirming a few tournaments in the run up to Wimbledon.

Venus Williams will play doubles with Alex Eala in Bad Homburg and she will be hoping for good performances with the Filipina star to convince Wimbledon organisers than she deserves a wildcard to the Grand Slam.

Against all odds, there is a real chance Serena and Venus Williams could return to Wimbledon and play doubles for the first time since the 2016 event, which they won by defeating Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova in the final.

The legendary pairing won the Wimbledon doubles six times in 16 years, with their first coming in 2000 and the last coming in 2016.