Venus Williams has shared stunning photos of when she and now-husband Andrea Preti first got engaged earlier in 2025.

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams, one of the greatest players of all time, returned to tennis in 2025 after a 15-month absence from the game.

The year proved to be a hugely successful one on the court, with the 45-year-old memorably beating Peyton Stearns in her first match back at the Washington Open in July.

Williams would then impress in a three-set loss to 11th seed Karolina Muchova in the opening round of the US Open, while reaching the quarter-final of the doubles event alongside Leylah Fernandez.

However, the year has also proven to be a special one off the court, due to her relationship with Preti, an Italian film star.

The pair reportedly met in 2024 and, speaking on court following her victory over Stearns in Washington, paid tribute to the Italian — while also confirming they were engaged.

“My fiancé is here, and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” said Williams.

“There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis?

“You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying, and then you repeat it the next day.

“So he encouraged me to get through this, and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play.”

Williams and Preti have now officially tied the knot, with the two marrying in an intimate ceremony on the Italian island of Ischia this September.

Neither Williams nor Preti has previously posted too much about their relationship online or on social media, and they have made limited public appearances together.

However, the former world No 1 has now shared a small set of special photos of her and Preti from their engagement, which she confirmed took place on January 31, 2025.

The intimate photos show Williams and the Italian together in a garden setting, with the 45-year-old wearing a white dress from Prada.

One of the photos also includes Williams’ famous dog, Harry, who turned 18 in 2025.

Williams’ post on Instagram drew a quick reaction from many in the tennis community, with Caroline Wozniacki and Coco Gauff among those commenting on the post.

The 45-year-old has not returned to court following the hard-court summer, which saw her play in Washington, Cincinnati, and New York.

However, she has already been confirmed for a return to the court in 2026, with the tennis icon set to play at the Auckland Open in New Zealand in January.

Williams’ decision to head to the WTA 250 event suggests she will also be eyeing up a campaign at the Australian Open.

She was a finalist at the tournament in 2003 and 2017 — beaten by sister Serena on both occasions — and made her first appearance at the event back in 1998, with her most recent appearance coming in 2021.

