Former world No 1 Yevgeny Kafelnikov has questioned whether tennis great Venus Williams should continue receiving wildcards into WTA Tour events.

Tennis icon Williams is widely considered among the greatest female tennis players of the Open Era, reaching world No 1 and winning seven Grand Slam singles titles during her legendary career.

After a 14-month absence from the WTA Tour, the 45-year-old made a surprise return to action at the Washington Open last July, receiving a wildcard into the WTA 500 event.

Williams memorably stunned Peyton Stearns in a historic opening-round victory, though she then fell in straight sets to Magdalena Frech in the second round.

The American then lost in the opening round of both the Cincinnati Open and the US Open as a wildcard last summer, and has so far been beaten in the opening round of the five tournaments she has contested in 2026.

Most recently, Williams was beaten 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1 by Diane Parry in the first round of Indian Wells a fortnight ago, extending her losing run to eight matches.

While the 45-year-old has been competitive in some of her losses, Williams’ winless streak has attracted debate as to whether she should keep receiving wildcards into WTA events.

And, two-time Grand Slam singles champion Kafelnikov is among those suggesting that the American should not receive more wildcards in the future.

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Reflecting on recent comments made by fellow former Russian pro Dmitry Tursunov, Kafelnikov claimed on Hard Court that the wildcard Williams received in Indian Wells could have been used more “productively.”

He said: “Have you read Dmitry Tursunov’s telegram?

“After another Venus Williams defeat, he said, I have incredible respect for Venus Williams’ achievements. Multiple Grand Slam singles champion, world number one, but it’s time.

“The wildcard into the main draw would be useful for many girls.

“This wildcard could have been used more productively, and I, in principle, completely agree with him.”

Williams has also received a wildcard into this week’s Miami Open, with the American a three-time former women’s singles champion at the WTA 1000 event.

She lifted the title at the event in 1998, 1999, and 2001, and was also a runner-up at the tournament back in 2010.

Williams has been drawn against Francesca Jones in round one and will finally take to the court and face the Brit on Thursday, with their match initially scheduled for Wednesday before a full day of play was cancelled due to rain.

Should Williams progress, she would face fifth seed and compatriot Jessica Pegula in the second round.

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