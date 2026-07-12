Alexander Zverev has been told to be more “disruptive” with his groundstrokes in the Wimbledon final against Jannik Sinner.

The German is the underdog for Sunday’s final after losing nine straight matches to the world No 1, although winning his first major, at Roland Garros last month, may free him up more.

His stock offering of out-rallying players from the baseline and hitting a high number of serves around the 135mph mark has not been enough against Sinner over the past few years.

Therefore, if Zverev wants to win his first Wimbledon title, the 29-year-old needs to step outside his comfort zone while trying not to be too badly affected by his past losses to Sinner.

Tennis content creator Gill Gross stated that Daniil Medvedev’s flat ball trajectory and Casper Ruud’s topspin forehand, among others, are “disruptive” shots. And if the 6ft 6in player wants to claim his second major, he needs to take a leaf out of their book and be more destructive.

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He said on his YouTube channel, “Zverev’s ball and way of playing is more rhythmic and less disruptive and not as laden with variety from the back of the court.

“Part of the problem against Sinner has been, Jannik, who is such a pure talented ballstriker, has been hit into a rhythm and has been allowed to play from his strike zone.

“So the question becomes, how much can Zverev use the backhand slice, which he started to do a lot better at Wimbledon, and how often can he come into the net? That’s a real form of disruption.

“I feel when Zverev has an opportunity to get downhill on the plus one, he should really be following it in. Take every advantage you can get.”

Gross said Zverev needs to try and avoid getting “neutralised” from the back of the court and should come forward as much as possible.

However, he is wary that Zverev‘s poor recent head to head and downbeat comments about Sinner could rear their ugly head again if he falls behind in the final.

Indeed, after his thumping Madrid Open final loss to Sinner, Zverev said back in May, “I think there’s a big gap between Sinner and everybody else right now. It’s quite simple. I think there’s a big gap between Sinner and everybody else.

“And I think there’s a big gap between Alcaraz, myself, maybe Novak, and everybody else. I think there are two gaps right now. It’s difficult to say that there’s not a gap between Sinner and everybody else if he hasn’t lost a match in Masters events since Shanghai.”

Gross described this summation as “silly” and pointed out that Zverev “kind of gave up” after going two sets down in the 2025 Australian Open final to Sinner. Moreover, on a number of occasions, Gross felt Zverev has been “flat-out demoralised” over this match-up and needs to have more “pride” in himself.

He added, “Obviously the mental component has been there. Zverev has said a lot of things after these Sinner matches. After Madrid he made that very silly tier list where he made it sound like Sinner is unbeatable for everyone including Alcaraz, which in my opinion was a cope.

“Because he’s not been unbeatable for everyone including [Carlos] Alcaraz, he’s been unbeatable for everyone excluding Alcaraz and in some cases Novak [Djokovic].”

READ MORE: Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz told they are ‘not intimidating’ by former world No 1