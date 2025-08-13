Victoria Mboko was the talk of tennis after her stunning breakthrough win in front of her home fans and her ranking received a stunning lift after her win in Montreal.

The 18-year-old received a wildcard entry into the Canadian Open and she certainly cashed on that opportunity by pulling off a staggering win that fired her up to No 24 in the updated WTA Rankings.

That represented a stunning rankings rise of 61 places for Mboko, who is now on course to be seeded at the US Open later this month.

She is positioned even higher in the UTR Rankings, which offer an alternative view of where the best players in the world are ranked using a different system compared to that of the official WTA Ranking.

Victories against higher-ranked players are worth more in the UTR list than the official ATP or WTA Ranking, meaning they offer a more accurate reflection of the current form at the top of the game.

So it was no surprise to see Mboko receive a huge rankings boost in the updated UTR Rankings, as she broke into the top 20 for the first time.

The UTR Rankings are based on the current form from the last few weeks and months rather than reflecting results that occurred up to a year ago, with the system created to promote fair and competitive play across the tennis world.

All players, regardless of age, gender, geography, or skill level, are rated on the same scale between 1.00 and 16.50 based on actual match results.

The UTR Ranking is open to players of all levels of the game and the algorithm used provides an intriguing insight into the current form of the top players in the game.

Emma Raducanu is another player who has made a big move in the UTR Rankings after her impressive run of form in recent weeks.

The Brit pushed world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka all the way in a thrilling three set contest in Cincinnati that went the way of the defending champion from Belarus in a third set tie-break.

Yet it is clear that Raducanu is playing tennis at a higher level than her current WTA Ranking of No 39 reflects and she is positioned at a more appropriate No 12 in the latest UTR list.

Mboko and Raducanu may both be contenders to break into the top ten of the UTR Rankings if they continue their good form at the US Open and with both players having limited WTA Ranking points to defend for the rest of 2025, they can also expect a big leap in those rankings.

Intriguingly, Coco Gauff leads the current URT Rankings ahead of WTA No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, with these rankings offering plenty of talking points.

Updated UTR Rankings

1. Coco Gauff

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Iga Swiatek

4. Mirra Andreeva

5. Zheng Qinwen

6. Ekaterina Alexandrova

7. Elena Rybakina

8. Elina Svitolina

9. Madison Keys

10. Jessica Pegula

11. Marketa Vondrousova

12. Emma Raducanu

13. Jasmine Paolini

14. Liudmila Samsonova

15. Paula Badosa

16. Amanda Anisimova

17. Elise Mertens

18. Belinda Bencic

19. Victoria Mboko

20. Naomi Osaka

