Former world No 1 Andy Roddick has predicted that WTA Tour rising star Victoria Mboko will win a Grand Slam title within the next two years.

Nineteen-year-old Mboko is one of the hottest prospects in women’s tennis and is currently sitting at a career-high of world No 9 in the WTA Rankings, following her run to the Indian Wells quarter-final.

The Canadian was beaten by world No 1 and eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in Indian Wells, but had impressed throughout the tournament, most notably beating sixth seed Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.

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Mboko’s Indian Wells campaign was the latest in a line of impressive campaigns in recent months, with the 19-year-old already reaching the WTA 500 Adelaide International and WTA 1000 Qatar Open finals in 2026.

Ranked outside the top 300 at the start of 2025, Mboko rose inside the top 100 before her stunning Canadian Open triumph last August, beating four Grand Slam winners at the WTA 1000 event.

After struggling with injury in the aftermath of that run, she ended her 2025 season on a high by lifting the WTA 250 Hong Kong Tennis Open title and has continued that momentum into 2026.

Mboko reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time at the Australian Open in January, falling to Sabalenka at that stage.

However, 2003 US Open men’s singles champion Roddick believes it will not be too long until the Canadian is contending for, and ultimately winning, major titles.

Speaking on his Served podcast, the American tipped Mboko to lift a title by the end of 2028.

He said: “Mboko is going to win a Slam [in] the next two years. I just needed to say that out loud.

“She plays well every week. We talk about Sabalenka, and she is in position every single tournament.

“Mboko is not there yet, but if you take this breakout last year, some injuries, maybe limped to the finish line or was at least spottier. This year, she is making the quarters or better every single event.

“She gets through tough three set matches all the time, when she starts flipping those and turns those three set wins in 4 and 4s [straight sets], which she will… She has only been on the Tour for eight months.

“Losing to Sabalenka does not bother me at all. She is just building. She is physically strong, and she can withhold the stress test of big tennis. I am more and more impressed with her the more she goes about it. She doesn’t have to play great to win matches.

“She is really good at not playing well in the first, second or third round, but she is still there in the quarters. Those are big things for a young player.

“Give me until the end of 2028, but I think she wins a major.”

Mboko’s next chance to make a significant impact at a Grand Slam will be the French Open, which will be held across late May and early June.

The Canadian made her Grand Slam main-draw debut at Roland Garros twelve months ago, coming through qualifying to reach the third round — breaking into the top 100 of the WTA Rankings for the first time as a result.

However, before the clay-court swing gets underway, the 19-year-old is set to be in action at the Miami Open this coming week.

Mboko made her debut appearance at the Miami Open as a wildcard twelve months ago, beating Camila Osorio in round one before a tight three-set defeat at the hands of Paula Badosa.

She is back at this year’s event as the tenth seed and, like all 32 seeded players, receives an opening-round bye at the WTA 1000 tournament.

The Canadian will begin her campaign against Anna Blinkova in round two, with the Russian having beaten Sofia Kenin in the opening round on Tuesday.

Mboko is projected to face eighth seed and close friend Mirra Andreeva, a player she has already faced twice in 2026, in the fourth round, and could face second seed Iga Swiatek in the last eight.

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