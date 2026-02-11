Victoria Mboko battled back from the brink of defeat to down Mirra Andreeva at the Qatar Open on Wednesday — and is now closing in on a significant breakthrough in the WTA Rankings.

In arguably the best match of the tournament to date, world No 13 Mboko fought past world No 7 Andreeva in an enthralling 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) triumph, reaching the quarter-final of the WTA 1000 event on her debut appearance in Doha.

Mboko and Andreeva are two of the brightest rising stars on the WTA Tour, and this was already the second meeting between the two in 2026, following their showdown in the Adelaide International final in January.

Andreeva had won that contest comfortably, though she was unable to get over the line against her Canadian rival in Doha on Wednesday, missing a match point chance when attempting to serve the match out at 5-4 up in the third set.

Having beaten Marie Bouzkova and Vera Zvonareva earlier in the event, victory over Andreeva sent Mboko into her second career WTA 1000 quarter-final, and her first since her stunning Canadian Open triumph last August.

The 19-year-old has soared up the WTA Rankings since the start of last season, and now looks set to potentially break new ground following her Doha campaign.

How will Mboko’s Doha run boost her WTA Ranking?

Big ranking points are on offer at the WTA 1000 event, and by reaching the quarter-final, Mboko has earned herself an impressive 215 points for the tournament so far.

As it stands, the Canadian has 2,811 points in the WTA Live Rankings, following Wednesday’s victory over Andreeva.

Mboko officially sits at a career-high of 13th in the WTA Rankings, though is now provisionally up to a new high of 12th in the live rankings thanks to her quarter-final run.

That rise is not official or confirmed yet, though the only player that could deny the 19-year-old a new career-high ranking is Karolina Muchova.

The 14th seed is now also through to the quarter-final and holds 2,448 points in the WTA Live Rankings, provisionally moving her up two spots to world No 17.

Should Muchova lift the title, she would hold 3,058 points — comfortably ahead of Mboko’s live quarter-final tally.

However, Mboko could still potentially crack the top 10 for the first time if she were to extend her run at the event.

If the Canadian were to prevail in her quarter-final on Thursday, she would hold 2,986 points in the WTA Live Rankings.

That would move her ahead of current world No 11 Belinda Bencic and current No 10 Ekaterina Alexandrova, who hold 2,843 and 2,918 points, respectively.

Alexandrova is out of the tournament while Bencic was not in action, meaning they cannot earn any further points this week.

Should Mboko win her quarter-final, she would be guaranteed a new career-high ranking regardless of Muchova’s result — though she would be a top-10 player if the Czech did not lift the title.

